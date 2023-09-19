Payday 3: How to Find the Basement Code in Dirty Ice

The Dirty Ice heist in Payday 3 will see you filling as many bags as possible with those shiny diamonds that the Ashton Fine Jewelry Store has on hand. If you’re looking to go in without making too much noise, you’ll want to head into the basement so you can turn off some of the security.

Getting into the basement will require you to find a code to open one of the doors, and this can be tricky because that code can spawn in a few different locations. Here is what you need to know about where to find the Basement Code for the Dirty Ice heist in Payday 3.

Basement Code Location in Dirty Ice

Payday 3 has elements that are random each time you start a heist. That means you can play the same mission back-to-back and have objects such as security cameras or door keys be in different places. The Basement Door Code in Dirty Ice is one of those random elements.

The basement will get you access to the security camera system, and allow you to disable the power to those cameras and the jewelry display case alarm. There will be two access doors into the basement, and if you take a look at the keypad you’ll be able to see the fingerprints from the UV light which illuminates the digits used. This will be your clue to which code you’re looking for.

Various numbers are spread throughout the map, and you’ll need to match them with the clues to make sure you have the right one. Here is where you’ll be able to find the spawns for the Basement Code:

Employee of the Month Picture – This framed poster can be found in the main showroom of the Ashton Fine. The number you’re looking for is the Employee number at the bottom. Compare this with the keypad fingerprints to see if this is the combination you need.

WiFi Password – The WiFi password is located in the lunchroom on the whiteboard. Getting into this room could be tricky, as there might be security cameras, guards, and employees walking around. This is a secure area so if you’re discovered the first responders will be alerted. You can compare these numbers with the fingerprints on the basement keypad, but there is also another way to confirm.

VIP Showroom Display Cabinet – Inside the VIP Showroom you can find a piece of paper on top of one of the display cabinets that can have a code written down. Compare this with your clues to see if this is the code you need for the basement door.

If you’re looking for another clue to the code, Inside the Manager’s office you’ll find a computer that you can access for more information on the jewelry store. One of the emails might give you details on which passcode will get you into the basement. For example, there could be an email from IDE Security that states the Basement Code and WiFi password are both the same. While in another instance it could say that the location of the code is on top of the display case inside the VIP room.

Once you have the code that matches the Basement door, head down and input the code to open it up. The basement will also have security here so be on the lookout for cameras and guards.