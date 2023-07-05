Payday 3: Release Date, Pre-Order Editions, Trailers

A new era of heists is almost upon us, as Payday 3 is on the way. The Payday Gang may have broken up at the end of Payday 2, but they’ll soon be taking part in new robberies and acquiring more cash as the band is getting back together, with players able to don the familiar masks and outfits again, as they go on the hunt for loot.

The Payday series consists of first-person shooters, where players act as Payday Gang members as they work together to commit crimes and steal as much as they can. It’s possible to play these missions on your own, but the real fun lies in teaming up with friends and going on heists together as you fight your way through law enforcement and keep the plan going in the face of enemy fire.

What’s New In Payday 3

Payday 3 takes place in New York City, with the gang reuniting to face a new threat that arose following their previous rampage. In Payday 3, players will have access to all new cosmetics, skills, and gadgets, with more of an emphasis on rewarding the completion of a well-constructed heist. Players will also have more choices in approaching missions, aided by their new gimmicks. The shift in time and place also means that more modern topics will be covered, including cryptocurrency and the dark web.

What Is Payday 3’s Release Date?

The release date for Payday 3 was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct. Starbreeze Studios has announced that Payday 3 is launching on September 21, 2023. It was also revealed that Payday 3 is coming to Game Pass at launch, so subscribers on PC and Xbox will have access to the game immediately on launch day.

What Platforms Is Payday 3 Releasing On?

Payday fans on the previous generation of systems and Nintendo Switch are being left behind with the latest entry in the series, as Payday 3 is coming to PC via Steam/Epic, Linux, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with a day-one launch on Game Pass. Hopefully, this will result in improved visuals and performance in Payday 3, as the limitations of the older hardware no longer hold it back.

All Payday 3 Editions Available For Pre-Order

Payday 3 has a lot of editions ahead of its launch, all of which can be pre-ordered now on various platforms. The contents and purchases links for each edition of Payday 3 are as follows:

Payday 3 Standard Edition (Digital) – Comes with Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus. (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox)

Comes with Trifecta Loot Bag pre-order bonus. (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox) Payday 3 Day One Edition (Physical) – Same as the Standard Edition. (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox)

– Same as the Standard Edition. (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox) Payday 3 Silver Edition (Digital) – Same as the Standard Edition, plus Dark Sterling Mask, Play 3 Days Early, and Season Pass (Two Heists). (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox)

– Same as the Standard Edition, plus Dark Sterling Mask, Play 3 Days Early, and Season Pass (Two Heists). (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox) Payday 3 Gold Edition (Digital) – Same as the Standard Edition, plus Dark Sterling Mask, Gold Slate Gloves, Skull of Liberty Masks, Play 3 Days Early, and Season Pass (Four Heists). (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox)

– Same as the Standard Edition, plus Dark Sterling Mask, Gold Slate Gloves, Skull of Liberty Masks, Play 3 Days Early, and Season Pass (Four Heists). (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox) Payday 3 Collector’s Edition (Physical) – Same as the Standard Edition, plus Dark Sterling Mask, Gold Slate Gloves, Skull of Liberty Masks, Solidus Mask, and Season Pass (Four Heists). (Steam, Epic, PlayStation, Xbox)

All Payday 3 Trailers

Following its announcement, the first Payday 3 teaser trailer was made available on the official Payday YouTube channel, showing a silhouetted figure talking about a “simple job.” This trailer didn’t reveal much, as it was mostly a way to tell fans that another announcement was happening during the summer gaming season.

A more significant Payday 3 trailer was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase, revealing the release date and that it was coming to Game Pass. This second trailer showed footage of a bank heist, where a stunning device was used via a smartphone to disable civilians, a turret was activated to hold off a SWAT team, guns with thermal scopes were wielded, and grenade launchers were used by both the Payday Gang and the police to blow things up.

It’s a shame that Payday 3 is skipping the older consoles, as there is still a sizable number of people on the previous generation of systems. Still, the shift to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will hopefully result in a much more explosive experience, with better visuals, bigger locations, and more enemies for the Payday Gang to fight through.