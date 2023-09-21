Payday 3: How to Turn Off the Lasers in Under the Surphaze Art Gallery

You’ll encounter many obstacles during the Under the Surphaze heist in Payday 3 that will put your team to the test. The laser system is just one of the security measures being used to guard the exhibition rooms housing all of the valuable art onsite.

If you want to get in and out undetected with the artwork in your hands then you’re going to need to disable it. Here is what you need to know about the laser security system in Payday 3 and how to turn it off.

How to Disable the Lasers in Under the Surphaze Art Gallery

There are two different types of laser security systems you’ll come up against during the Under the Surphaze heist in Payday 3. The first is the motion-scanning laser that moves in a path throughout the room. This one is the easiest of the two to avoid because you can hold still if it gets close to you, and it won’t trigger the alarm.

The second is the point-to-point laser system that alternates to another point every few seconds and then returns to the original position. With this one, if the beam is broken, the alarm will be triggered, and the police will be alerted to your team’s presence. I found that the best approach to this is to crouch and get low, then search for angles that are easy to pass through while staying clear of the lasers.

In order to turn off the lasers, you want to find the power box on the wall and interact with it to switch it to the off position. Once this is done, it’ll make things a lot easier to navigate the room and begin breaking into the display cases. Each room in the gallery with a laser system is powered by its own unit, so you’ll have to shut off a few of them in this heist.