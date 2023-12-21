Peroxide Codes (December 2023)

Roblox fighting games that offer a real challenge are always a treat. Inspired by the hit anime Bleach, Peroxide stands out among its competitors due to multiple character progressions and fun battle combos. Face other players in the neck-breaking fast combat and learn more about the story.

This game may seem tricky when you’re still finding your footing. Escaping the much more powerful and experienced players gets old fast, so try redeeming Peroxide codes to get established as a threat more quickly. Mounds of free Product Essence can make a huge difference in such a hectic world. And, if you want more freebies in a similar game, check out our Jujutsu Chronicles Codes article!

All Peroxide Codes List

Peroxide Codes (Working)

FBUpdate: Unlocks 1 Slot and 15 Product Essence (New)

Peroxide Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Peroxide

To redeem codes in Peroxide, follow the instructions below:

Launch Peroxide in Roblox. Complete the tutorial to unlock the settings menu. Click the Settings icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select the Settings tab. Enter a code into the Code Here text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

How Can You Get More Peroxide Codes?

You can find new codes for Peroxide on the social media accounts related to the game. The official Peroxide Discord server is a good starting spot, and you may find some extra codes on the game’s YouTube channel (@peroxideroblox). However, there’s a more convenient way to get the latest updates. Bookmark this article and visit often to ensure you never miss a code.

Why Are My Peroxide Codes Not Working?

If your Peroxide code isn’t working, double-check your spelling first. Since the codes for this experience tend to get complex, we recommend copying and pasting them into the game to avoid potential issues. If the problem persists, your code is likely no longer valid. Let us know, and we’ll investigate the matter further.

How to Become a Fullbringer in Peroxide

To become a Fullbringer in Peroxide, you have to play as a human. Talk with Tsukishima, who is behind the cafe in the Outer Karakura, and accept his quest. After reaching level 15, go to the Graveyard and meet Aura, who will give you a cellphone. Using it outside of combat will teleport you to the Fullbringer headquarters. Finish the three quests assigned there. Doing so will unlock a trial, and a win will let you become a Fullbringer.

What Is Peroxide?

Peroxide is a Roblox RPG title inspired by the Bleach franchise. The core gameplay is fast-paced combat requiring challenging but satisfying combos. Complete the quests or enjoy Ranked PvP and Invasion modes. Multiple character progressions keep the game fresh, and you can play different routes, such as Soul Reaper, Hollow, and Quincy.

