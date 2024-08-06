Project Baki 3 Trello Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Project Baki 3 features a lot of Fighting Styles – some obtainable, some don’t. Besides the fighting styles, there is always something new coming to the game. Joining the Project Baki 3 Trello link and Discord server is a great way to keep yourself updated on the game’s content.

What’s the Project Baki 3 Trello Link?

Here is the Project Baki 3 Trello board link. You can simply click on it to join to read a wealth of the game’s knowledge. This will take you to the official Trello board of the game. Here in-game mechanics and the game’s elements are divided into columns, each detailing unique information.

What To Expect in Project Baki 3 Trello?

The first column in the Trello board lists all the basics of Project Baki 3. You will find information such as Controls, Emotes, Gangs, Cases, Implants, and much more.

If you are a new player to the Roblox Project Baki 3, then you must go through the Fighting Styles, and Shadow Man Fighting Styles. You will find a lot of interesting information in these two columns such as data on the infamous Billy Butcher from ‘The Boys’, Ultra Ego Vegeta from DBZ, Margit from Elden Ring, and many more.

Once you have gone through these contents as we mentioned above, make sure to also check out the important locations, NPC/Bosses, and Quests columns. The cards in these columns also contain very useful information that must not be overlooked. Especially if you are new comer or a returning player to the Project Baki 3.

Project Baki 3 Discord Server Link

Here is the official Discord Server link for Project Baki 3. You will find nearly 70K members in this Discord server with 13K players averaging to be online at any given time in a day. With this many online players at a time, you get enough opportunity to discuss the playstyle, quests, locations, and much more with other players of Project Baki 3 on Discord Server.

That is all to discuss about the Project Baki 3 Trello board and Discord Server. I would recommend checking out Project Baki 3 codes to get free goodies for the game. If you’re playing the older version, we’ve got a guide on the Project Baki 2 Trello link as well.

