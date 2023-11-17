Persona 5 Tactica: Best Skills To Get Early Game
Persona 5 Tactica throws players in at the deep end, especially when it comes to skills, and it’s tough to know which ones to pick.
Persona 5 Tactica is an intense turn-based strategy game that flips many of the franchise’s mechanics on its head. It’s hard to master, even for hardcore fans, especially when it comes to the all-important topic of which skills to pick.
Players are thrown in at the deep end in Persona 5 Tactica. There’s no initial downtime to get used to the flow of the story or know who all the characters are. It’s straight into the action, with no time for players to consider their favorite characters and preferred play style. As such, it’s difficult to know which skills to pick first when the choice is thrust upon the player in the early game.
What Are the Best Skills to Get in the Early Game in Persona 5 Tactica
In the table below, we’ve listed the best skills that players should get in Persona 5 Tactica’s early game. These are the first skills players can unlock and should help them in every subsequent battles. Not that some skills, such as those in the A Rebellious Resolve category, are the same for all characters. Skills follow a general pattern and aren’t too interesting, but it’s important to focus in on what will help in the hardest battles early to avoid an impossible fight.
How to Unlock Skills in Persona 5 Tactica
To unlock skills in Persona 5 Tactica, players must complete the opening sequence where they meet Lady Marie and escape to the HQ with Erina. Players will earn GP for every battle and story sequence, and they can spend this currency in the HQ via the prep screen.
From the prep screen, players can select which character’s skills they’d like to see and can spend GP on new skills they want to unlock. Most will have a description, but some won’t appear until players are deeper into the game and have leveled characters up more.