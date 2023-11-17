How to Complete Operation Boom in Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica has multiple quests players can choose to complete, netting them extra rewards like Personas and Growth Points. One of those quests is Operation Boom, and to help you get this quest done, we have a step-by-step guide on how to complete it in Persona 5 Tactica.

Like some of the other quests you’ll have seen in Persona 5 Tactica, Operation Boom involves defeating every enemy on the map; only with this mission, you get three turns instead of the usual one you will have seen quite a bit up to this point.

How to Complete the Operation Boom Quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tricky part with Operation Boom quest, and all these styles of quest for that matter, is finding the correct order and position to pull off the most effective moves, and trust me, I had to restart quite a few times to get it right.

Below, I’ve outlined how I completed Operation Boom quest, along with multiple images, so you have a clear sense of how to approach each step. If I mention a move you do not have, don’t worry; you can refund your Growth Points and tweak your Skill Tree with no issue, so tweak them before taking on the quest.

For Operation Boom mission, you should use Erina, Mona, and Haru.