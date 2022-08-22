Just a little over two years since the release of PGA Tour 2K21, we now know that the successor in the franchise will be released to the public in the near future. PGA Tour 2K23 from 2K and HB Studios will look to build on the last title in the PGA Tour 2K franchise, and will include new courses, modes, and golfers. But, when will the next installment of the PGA Tour 2K series go live and be available for golfing fans? We have an answer to that question, so let’s go over all details on the release for PGA Tour 2K23.

When is the release date for PGA Tour 2K23?

PGA Tour 2K23 will have two release dates: October 11 and October 14. October 14 will the launch date for those who purchase the standard edition of PGA Tour 2K23.

Those who purchase the Tiger Woods or Deluxe Editions will receive three days of early access to PGA Tour 2K23, beginning on October 11.

The Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions not only come with early access, but also cross-generation dual entitlement, VC bonuses, as well as customizable clothing and clubs that can be applied to MyPlayer characters.

PGA Tour 2K23 will include a slew of returning, and new features. Returning features including Online Societies, online multiplayer, Course Designer, and the aforementioned MyPlayer mode. New featured include the addition of new PGA and LPGA golfers, new courses, and casual modes such as Topshot. In Topshot, players will need to hit targets on courses, in order to accrue points.

PGA Tour 2K23 is scheduled to release for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It is possible that 2K23 will be released on additional platforms in the future, but any release plans for 2K23 are unknown at this point.