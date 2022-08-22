PGA Tour 2K23 will be released later this year worldwide, and this will mark a major step forward for 2K Sports and HB Studios. This will be the first time that the title will receive a current-gen version, and the new game will come with new features and new golfers. But, will Nintendo Switch owners be able to get in on the action? We have some information on this, so let’s go over what we know so far.

Will PGA Tour 2K23 be available for the Nintendo Switch?

As of this writing, a Nintendo Switch version of PGA Tour 2K23 is not currently scheduled to be released, nor is a version available on the Nintendo eShop or other brick-and-mortar marketplaces.

When 2K and HB Studios announced on August 22 that PGA Tour 2K23 will launch later this year, the duo confirmed that the title will be made available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. PGA Tour 2K23 will go live this October, with those who purchase the Tiger Woods and Deluxe Editions getting three days of early access.

However, a Nintendo Switch version was not announced. This would be a contrast from the franchise’s past, as PGA Tour 2K21 did receive a Switch version. Although, PGA Tour 2K21 was not scheduled to have all the features that the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation versions were slated to have, namely the Course Designer. 2K and HB Studios did reverse course in 2020, adding it into the game as part of an update at launch.

PGA Tour 2K23 appears to be following somewhat of a trend in the sports games market for the Nintendo Switch. Some titles, like NHL and Madden, have straight up not launched on the Switch in the past, while WWE 2K has not dropped a title on the platform since 2016. And while other titles like FIFA and NBA 2K do, the features on those games are limited.

This could change, however, as 2K could opt to release a Switch version of 2K23 at some point. If so, this article will be updated to reflect that.