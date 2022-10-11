New to PGA Tour 2K23 is the ability to swap out courses for events in MyCareer. This was a feature that was touted by the PGA Tour 2K development for this year’s game, thus giving players a new way to customize play out on the course. So, how can you change courses for events in MyCareer? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

PGA Tour 2K23: How to change courses in MyCareer

To change courses in PGA Tour 2K23, here’s what you need to do. At the MyCareer home screen, locate the tab that includes course, field size, and points information for the upcoming event. This can be located in the middle of the MyCareer home, above the Fedex Cup standings.

While hovering over that tab, hit either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation). This will pull up the ‘More Options, menu. Then, select ‘Swap Course.’ For future events, go to ‘Schedule,’ find an event, and select with A/X. Then, select ‘Swap Course.’

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that is done, you will be able to choose from a variety of 2K Official Courses that have been made and added to the game, that are not official replications of PGA Tour courses. Also, you should also be able to find any courses that you have made, or any courses you have found in the online Course Designer database.

Keep in mind that certain events can’t have their courses changed. More events like THE PLAYERS Championship, FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship, and the TOUR Championship all have official courses that are unique to the event. Thus, you won’t be swap out the set courses for new ones.