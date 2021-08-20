Phantom Flow – Genshin Impact event guide

Phantom Flow is a Genshin Impact event that takes place during the 2.0 release. Players will need to take on challenges of assorted difficulty levels that will reward different types of loot.

The good news is that Primogems will drop as the easiest reward, so folks who are looking to farm some up for extra Wishes will definitely want to take part in the event.

Start and End dates

The event will run from August 20 until August 30.

Requirements

Players will need to be Adventure Rank 30 or higher to take part.

Gameplay details

Each day, a new challenge will unlock that players can travel to on the map. They can pick different difficulties and take on waves of enemies, killing a required amount of them within a time limit to finish the event. Each kill will add a little time to their clock, allowing them to extend the time if they can get kills fast enough.

Each challenge will have three different criteria that players need to meet to fully complete them, so pay close attention to each one in-game. They will also possess what is called Shinryuu Mechanics, special effects that will give you certain benefits that you can take advantage of. There is also no cooperative play, this is a singleplayer only event.

Challenges

Electrograna’s Triumph

Normal

Defeat 15 opponent(s) within 300 second(s)

Time between kills cannot exceed 25 second(s)

No more than 2 character death(s)

Hard

Defeat 20 opponent(s) within 240 second(s)

Time between kills cannot exceed 25 second(s)

No more than 1 character death(s)

Extreme