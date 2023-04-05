Phasmophobia: All Easter Egg 2023 locations

The Easter event has returned to Phasmophobia for this year, giving you a chance to track down multiple eggs scattered around the map. These eggs are placed in hidden locations, and you’ll need to find them before returning to the van.

There is no requirement to figure out the ghost type hiding inside the house, so your only focus can be the many eggs you track down on any given map. An egg sticker identifies any map with hidden easter eggs. This guide covers where you can find all easter eggs in Phasmophobia for the 2023 event.

Related: What do you get for collecting Easter Eggs in Phasmophobia? Answered

Where to find all Easter Eggs 2023 in Phasmophobia

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are seven locations where you can find easter eggs on the various Phasmophobia maps. You will need to track them all down for them to count, but again, you don’t have to worry about figuring out the ghost type before leaving. We recommend making the eggs your top priority when exploring a map during the event.

All 10 Ridgeview Court egg locations in Phasmophobia

There are three floors where you can find all 43 eggs at 10 Ridgeview Court. You can find them in the basement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are eggs located on the first floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also find eggs on the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All 13 Willow Street egg locations in Phasmophobia

You need to check only two floors to find all 47 eggs at 13 Willow Street. There are some on the basement level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will also find them on the first floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All 42 Edgefield Road egg locations in Phasmophobia

You will need to search on three floors at the 42 Edgefield Road home. There will be 58 eggs in total to find. You will want first to investigate the basement area for the eggs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, head upstairs to the first floor to find the next set.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, go to the second floor and track down the last eggs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All 6 Tanglewood Drive egg locations in Phasmophobia

There are only two floors where you need to find eggs on the Tanglewood Drive map. There are 52 in total at this location. You will want to start at the basement to find the first set.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, head upstairs to the first floor to find the rest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Bleasdale Farmhouse egg locations in Phasmophobia

There are three floors where you can find eggs on the Bleasdale Farmhouse map. There are 52 in total to hunt for. You’ll want to begin on the first floor, where you’ll find the first series.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next series will be on the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final set will be on the third floor, in the attic.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Camp Woodwind egg locations in Phasmophobia

There is one open location that you have to search to find these eggs, so they should be relatively easier to locate. There are only 37 eggs that you need to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to make money fast in Phasmophobia

All Grafton Farmhouse egg locations in Phasmophobia

The final location to find the eggs will be Grafton Farmhouse. There are only two floors where you need to search and find eggs, and there are 43 of them. You’ll want to start by investigating the first floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, look for the final eggs on the second floor.