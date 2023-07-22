Pikmin 4 Castaways and Rescue Corps: Locations, Dandori Battles & Base Camp Upgrades

One of the primary missions that drives the plot of Pikmin 4 forward is Captain Shepherd’s Rescue All Castaway mission. Early in the game, Captain Shepherd requests that all Rescue Corps Members and Civilian Corps stranded on this planet be rescued and brought back to the base camp. And thus begins a massive task to explore the Pikmin 4’s underground caves, complete mini-games like Dandori Battles, and unlock new in-game features in their base camp to get all 42 Castaways rescued.

How to Complete Rescue All Castaways Main Mission in Pikmin 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the game unfolds, it’s revealed that not only Rescue Corps Members have been stranded on this planet, but also school members, interplanetary tourists, and intrepid reporters — all known as Civilian Castaways. There’s also a third type of Castaways who have fallen prey to a Red and seemingly malevolent Leafling. These are Leafling Castaways and do not count toward progression in the Rescue All Castaways’ main mission.

All Castaway Locations in Pikmin 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every Rescue Corp Member Castaway Location & Upgrade

There are 6 Rescue Corp Members needing rescuing, some of which will be encountered in the tutorial, like Oatchi and Collins. Others, like Yonny and Russ, can be found by exploring underground caves.

Related: Pikmin 4: All Pikmin Types, Location, & Abilities

Badge ID Rescue Corp Member Role Unlocks Location Oatchi Rescue Corps’ Goodest Boy Mount and companion Game tutorial Collins Rescue Corps’ Comms Operator Exploration: explore locations on the surface. Game tutorial Shepherd Rescue Corps’ Captain Training: train Oatchi to improve his skills. Burrow of Beginnings Sublevel 1 Russ Rescue Corps’ Scientist Lab: purchase upgrades. Frost Cavern Sublevel 1 Dingo Rescue Corps’ Solo Ranger Completion: clear areas to 100% to receive rewards. Drafty Gallery Sublevel 4 Yonny Rescue Corps’ Doctor Night expeditions: explore areas at night to cure Leaflings Crackling Cauldron Sublevel 2

Every Civilian and Research Recruit Castaway Location

Appearance Castaway Role Location Schnauz Treasure Appraiser Hectic Hollows Sublevel 2 Kingsly Florist Industrial Maze Sublevel 2 Dalmo Animal Enthusiast Sightless Passage Sublevel 1 Puddle Universal Stylist Aquiferous Summit Sublevel 2 Mika Alayon Academy Teacher Kingdom of Beasts Sublevel 3 Sheeba Alayon Academy Student Seafloor Resort Sublevel 2 Muggs Space Broadcast Inc. Reporter Seafloor Resort Final Sublevel Francois Plant Researcher Secluded Courtyard Sublevel 2 Pitunia Creature Researcher Secluded Courtyard Sublevel 4 Sy Ecology Researcher Kingdom Beasts Sublevel 6

Dalmo and Schnauz may be Civilian Castaways, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely useless. They are both in-game encyclopedias for all the enemies, plants, Pikmin, and treasures collected during the game.

Dandori Battles and Leafling Castaways in Pikmin 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

By completing Dandori Challenges and Battles in Pikmin 4, Leafling Castaways will be rescued and taken to the camp. An error pops up when their badge ID is scanned, making their identity a mystery.

All Dandori Battles in Pikmin 4

Here’s a complete rundown of every Dandori Battle type and how to complete them.

Dandori Battle Name Dandori Level Battle Rules Trial Run 1 Find objects and transport them back to the base within the time limit. Whoever has the highest weight wins. Battle in Box 2 The mechanic of Bonus Finds is introduced. Bonus Finds earn double the points. Castle 3 The mechanic of Mystery Capsule is introduced. The interior of this capsule will be decided by luck.

How to Cure Leafling Castaways

To cure Leaflings, find Rescue Corps’ in the Crackling Cauldron. Once he joins the base camp, Doctor Yonny will let players embark on Night Expeditions to get Glow Sap and cure Leafling Castaways. This process removes the leaves and reveals their true identity.

All Cured Leafling Castaways in Pikmin 4

Appearance Cured Castaway Role Dash Professional Spelunker Jin Space Explorer

As of now, we are still collecting info, and thus, this guide is a work in progress. We will update it to reflect future info.