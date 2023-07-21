Pikmin 4: All Pikmin Types, Location, & Abilities

Pikmin 4 once again puts players in control of hordes of pint-sized creatures. Throughout their journey, players will run into and unlock different types of Pikmin, minuscule plant-like beings with an endearing ability to band together and accomplish extraordinary feats.

To recruit Pikmin and have them join your cute army of miniature helpers, you’ll need to find wild Pikmin in caves, hunt down onions, and farm up pellet posies. This guide covers every Pikmin, their ability, and where to find them in Pikmin 4.

How to Unlock More Pikmin in Pikmin 4

Most Pikmin will become available by progressing through Pikmin 4’s story. As the story unfolds, new areas and foreign obstacles will reveal new Pikmin types.

Still, some Pikmin are available early through Pikmin 4’s cave areas. Pluck them out of the ground or help them defeat nearby foes to add them to your mini-army.

How to Get More Pikmin in Pikmin 4

At the start of the game, the Pikmin limit is 20. One permanent way to increase this limit is through those yellow onions with flowers on top called Flarlic. For every Flarlic found in underground caves or the overworld, the limit can be increased by 10. Keep in mind that the max amount of Pikmin that can be carried is 100.

Another temporary way to get more Pikmin is to recruit Wild Pikmin. Still, they will only temporarily join the army.

All Pikmin Types, Abilities & Locations

Appearance Pikmin Type Ability Location Red Pikmin Attack boost + fire resistance Rescue Command Post Blue Pikmin Can swim + dive underwater Sun-Speckled Terrace’s Secluded Courtyard Yellow Pikmin Fast digging + leaps higher + electricity immunity Sun-Speckled Terrace’s Industrial Maze Ice Pikmin Freezes enemies and bodies of water Sun-Speckled Terrace’s Frosted Caves

