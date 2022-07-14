PlayStation Stars digital collectibles, explained – loyalty program reward details

Sony is introducing a new program to reward fans of the PlayStation gaming platform. PlayStation Stars is a loyalty program that will be free to join when it launches later this year. This program will function similarly to the Microsoft Rewards Program but will feature a new service called digital collectibles. This guide will explain these digital collectibles and other loyalty program rewards for PlayStation Stars.

Are PlayStation Stars digital collectibles NFTs?

In the blog released by PlayStation announcing and explaining the PlayStation Stars program, one type of loyalty reward is called “digital collectibles.” These rewards are described as digital representations of things PlayStation fans enjoy. These items will include figurines of classic and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment.

In an interview with The Washington Post, PlayStation’s vice president of network advertising, loyalty, and licensed merchandise Grace Chen made it clear these digital collectibles are not NFTs. “It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs,” Chen clarified. These rewards will be earned from game activities that will vary in difficulty based on the rarity of the collectible.

PlayStation Stars loyalty points and rewards

Beyond the digital collectibles, the PlayStation Stars program will function similarly to the Microsoft Rewards system. Players will be able to participate in a variety of campaigns and activities that will award loyalty points.

These points can then be spent in a unique catalog that may include PSN wallet funds and select PlayStation store products. It will launch with a Monthly Check-In campaign that only requires players to log in and play any game. Other challenges include being the first player in a region to earn a Platinum Trophy for a particular title or win an in-game tournament.

The PlayStation Stars program will launch later this year with more details on the rewards and digital collectibles in future updates.