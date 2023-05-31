Pokémon Go Axew Community Day: Dates, Bonuses, & Special Move

For June 2023’s Community Day, Pokémon Go will be putting Axew in the spotlight, a Dragon-type Pokémon that has always been a favorite for players. Recently, this Pokémon has appeared more often in numerous events, and now it has the chance to become a standout choice with a new move added to its moveset pool.

The event will take place in early June 2023, so players will want to make sure they jump on this opportunity as quickly as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about Axew’s Community Day in Pokémon Go for June 2023, highlight the dates, all bonuses, and the exclusive move you can teach this Pokémon.

When is Pokémon Go’s Axew Community Day June 2023 event?

This Community Day event will be happening in June 2023. The exact date and time follow the same pattern as previous Pokémon Go Community Day events, and it will happening on June 10 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. Axew will be appearing in the wild in increased numbers throughout this time, and there will be a special Axew Community Day Ticket available to all players before the event.

The perfect Pokémon for #PokemonGOCommunityDay on 6/10 can only be Pokémon #0610!



Axew will abound around the world from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time during June Community Day.https://t.co/AjSWhwVu1Y pic.twitter.com/uRi7PPwKKc — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 31, 2023

Following the conclusion of the event, there will be four-star raids featuring Fraxure, Axew’s second evolution. These four-star raids will continue to occur in Pokémon Go from 5 PM to 10 PM in your local time zone, and after completing these raids, Axew will spawn around these Gyms for 30 minutes at an increased rate.

All Pokémon Go Axew Community Day Bonuses

There will be a handful of bonuses available to all players during the live event. These will only appear during the event times, but everyone should have access to them. Purchasing the Pokémon Go Axew Community Day Special Research ticket is not a requirement.

Lure modules last for three hours

One additional Special Trade

Pokémon Go Community Day Photobombs

Three times as much XP for catching Pokémon

Trades require half as much Stardust

Twice as much Candy for catching Pokémon

Twice as much Chance for Trainers level 31 and above to get Candy XL from catching Pokémon

What is the Pokémon Go Community Day Special Move for Haxorus?

It has been confirmed that the exclusive move for Pokémon Go’s Axew Community Day will be Breaking Swipe. It’s a Dragon-type Charged Attack that does 50 damage in trainer battles and 35 damage in Gyms and Raids. All players can teach Axew’s final form, Haxorus, this move by evolving Fraxure into Haxorus during the event, up until 10 PM on June 10.