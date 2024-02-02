Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Event: Heart Trim Furfrou, Featured Pokemon, and All Bonuses

Recommended Videos

It’s almost time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Pokemon GO style with the February 2024 Carnival of Love Event, featuring heart-shaped and pink Pokemon.

During this upcoming event, trainers can look forward to the debut of Shiny Oricorio, plus wild encounters with a variety of lovable Pokemon. Let’s dig into the details for Pokemon GO Carnival of Love event.

When is the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Event?

Image via Niantic

The Carnival of Love event in Pokemon GO takes place from Tuesday, February 13 at 10 AM local time to Thursday, February 15 at 8 PM local time.

During this time, trainers will encounter all sorts of pink, floral, and heart-patterned Pokemon to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Heart-Trim Furfrou During the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Event

During the Carnival of Love event, trainers will be able to switch up their Furfrou’s look, changing Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou.

To do this, trainers will need to have a Furfour in their Pokemon Storage and click into its summary information. From there, you will see a “change form” button, which will bring up the list of trims. Find the Heart Trim Furfrou option, available only during the Carnival of Love event, and spend 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust to change its form.

Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Event

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO‘s Carnival of Love event will feature the debut of Shiny Oricorio. Depending on which region you’re playing in, you’ll see a different style of Oricorio to Shiny hunt. Here are the Oricorio regions for the event:

Baile Style Oricorio: Europe, Middle East, and Asia

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio: The Americas

Pa’u Style Oricorio: African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands

Sensu Style Oricorio: Asia-Pacific Region

In addition to Oricorio, Flabebe will also be making region-specific appearances during the event, with its flower color changing depending on where you’re located. The Flabebe locations during the Carnival of Love event are:

Red Flower Flabebe: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Blue Flower Flabebe: Asia-Pacific Region

Yellow Flower Flabebe: The Americas

Orange Flower Flabebe and White Flower Flabebe may also appear, regardless of region. Flabebe does not currently have a Shiny version in Pokemon GO.

In addition to these region-specific Pokemon, trainers will also have increased chances for wild encounters with the following event-themed Pokemon:

Snubbull

Skitty

Luvdisc

Furfrou

Stufful

Quaxly*

Some trainers may also encounter Roselia. All of these event Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO except those marked with an asterisk.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Event Bonuses

I won’t lie, the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love event is a little short on bonuses compared with some other events. The featured Pokemon are definitely the focus this time around. That said, trainers will get these sweet candy-themed bonuses:

Increased chance of Candy XL when walking with your buddy Pokemon

Guaranteed two Candy XL for evolving Pokemon

Trainers in Brazil will also get an exclusive bonus in celebration of Brazilian Carnaval. These trainers will receive double XP for catching Pokemon during the Carnival of Love event.

Field Research & Paid Timed Research During the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Event

Image via Niantic

Event-themed Field Research tasks during the Carnival of Love event will lead to encounters with featured Pokemon, including:

Snubbull

Roselia

Spinda with a heart pattern

Clamperl

Luvdisc

Furfrou

Stufful

Every one of these Field Research encounter Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

In addition to the Field Research, trainers can once again pay $1 USD (or local equivalent) to opt in for a Paid Timed Research during the event. The rewards for the Carnival of Love Paid Timed Research are Stardust, XP, and two incense, as well as five additional encounters with heart-pattern Spinda.

PokeStop Showcases, Collection Challenge, and New Avatar Items for the Pokemon GO Carnival of Love Event

Along with all the featured Pokemon and event bonuses, Carnival of Love will include PokeStop showcases for event-themed Pokemon.

There will also be a collection challenge, with rewards of XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Roserade.

Finally, trainers who are hoping to get in the Carnival of Love spirit can purchase a new Luvdisc Tambourine Avatar Pose from the in-game shop.