Pokemon Go Current Ditto Disguises: Which Pokémon Are Secretly Ditto (October 2023)

When catching Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it’s usually a matter of, “You see it, you want it, you caught it, you got it.” However, there is one notable exception: Ditto.

Ditto is an adorable, purple, blob-shaped creature and a longtime fan favorite. However, you’ll never see a Ditto in its true form out and about in the game. The shapeshifting Ditto only appears while disguised as another Pokemon, and any trainer lucky enough to catch one will not know they have a Ditto until after it is tucked safely inside a Pokeball.

How To Catch Ditto?

Image via Niantic

Fortunately, Niantic limits the varieties of Pokémon Ditto can shapeshift into. This rotating list of potential copycats allows Ditto enthusiasts to focus their efforts on trying to maximize their chances of capturing this elusive pocket monster. After catching one of the Pokémon Ditto could be hiding as a player will know that they have succeeded when a prompt that says “Oh?” appears and their new Pokémon reveals its true, gelatinous form.

Developers are reluctant to reveal the odds of your latest capture being a Ditto, but it’s roughly one in every 50 Pokemon from the list of potential forms. There is also a Shiny form of Ditto available. While the official odds of this variety appearing haven’t been released yet, unofficially, around one in every 65 Ditto is a Shiny Ditto. The Shiny Ditto was originally introduced as a reward for completing a Special Research task, but now, the only way to get one is to catch it.

Can You Increase The Odds Of Catching Ditto?

You can’t do anything to increase the odds that the specific Pokémon you captured will be a Ditto. Your best action is to try to catch as many Pokémon from the list as possible until you snag an actual Ditto. Using lures or incense will draw more Pokémon to your area and allow you to focus on catching as many potential imposters as possible. Searching in partly cloudy weather will also help improve your chances, so keep an eye on those forecasts! There is even the possibility of another special event coming along, which will offer other ways to get a Ditto.

One more thing you should know is that if you see a Shiny Pokémon, even if it’s one of the species from the list, that Pokémon will never turn out to be a Ditto. This is good news if you want to expand your Shiny Pokemon collection, and also good to know if you are exclusively after Ditto so that you don’t waste a Pokéball. It is also a good idea to use better Pokéballs and Raspberries when in pursuit of Ditto to increase further your chances of holding on to this slippery shapeshifter.

Related— 4 Ways Pokémon Go Could Improve Player Experiences

Which Pokémon Can Be Ditto in Disguise?

Now, the moment you’ve been waiting for: What Pokémon can Ditto be disguised as right now? Take a look at the complete list below:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

While this list is subject to change, all the Pokémon currently available might unmask themselves as Ditto. Now, go out there, equip your strongest Pokéballs, and catch them all!