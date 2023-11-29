Pokemon GO December Catch-Up Community Day: Dates, Bonuses & All Details

Pokemon GO has officially entered a new season chock full of events and Pokemon debuts. But before we look too far ahead, trainers are getting a chance to catch up via the Pokemon Go December 2023 Community Day.

Alongside the announcement for the game’s next season, Timeless Travels, we received info on December’s Community Day. It’s an exciting one for those of us who missed out on snagging a Shiny or taking part in previous events because this one is all about catching up with featured Pokemon from Community Days past. They’ve packed so much into this one it spans over two days instead of one, so let’s dive in with the details so you can get ready to catch ’em all.

When is Pokemon GO December Community Day?

Pokemon Go’s December Catch-Up Community Day takes place on December 16-17 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. During those hours on both days, players will see in-game bonuses and more frequent appearances of featured Pokemon.

Pokemon GO December Community Day Bonuses

During December’s two-day Community Day catch-up event, trainers will get the following bonuses:

Double XP, Stardust, and Candy for catching Pokemon

Trainers over level 31 will have a higher chance to receive XL candy from catching Pokemon

Egg distance halved for eggs placed in incubators during the event

Lure Modules activated during the event will be extended to three hours

All incense (besides Adventure Incense) used during the event will last for three hours

Trainers can make one extra special trade each day of the event

Trades will use half the Stardust

Featured Pokemon for Pokemon GO December Community Day

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO is looking back on featured friends from 2023’s Community Days for this end-of-year event. Each day has different featured Pokemon, so make sure you block out your reschedule if there’s a particular Shiny you’re hunting.

Featured Pokemon For Saturday, December 16th

Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke

Chespin

Fennekin

Noibat

Featured Pokemon For Sunday, December 17th

Poliwag

Wooper

Paldean Wooper

Timburr

Axew

Froakie

Grubbin

In addition to these featured Pokemon, a handful will appear during the last ten minutes of both days. These limited-time-only featured Pokemon include:

Charmander

Squirtle

Mareep

Swinub

Larvitar

All of this month’s featured critters can be Shiny, so December is a great time for Shiny hunting these Pokemon.

Pokemon Hatching from 2 KM Eggs During Pokemon GO December Community Day

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon GO is throwing it back to 2022 with the Pokemon that will hatch from eggs during the Community Day event this month. 2 KM eggs during the event will feature the following 2022 stars:

Sandshrew

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Geodude

Hoppip

Teddiursa

Galarian Zigzagoon

Spheal

Starly

Rogggenrola

Litwick

Deino

Stufful

Just like the featured Pokemon out in the wild, all of these catchable buddies can be Shiny.

Pokemon GO December Community Day Raid Pokemon

Image via Niantic

One-star raids during December’s catch-up day will also highlight Pokemon from 2022 Community Days. Trainers participating in raids during the event will see:

Sandshrew

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Geodude

Hoppip

Teddiursa

Galarian Zigzagoon

Spheal

Starly

Rogggenrola

Litwick

Deino

Stufful

Timed Research and Field Research for Pokemon GO December Community Day

During Community Day this December, Pokemon GO fans will see Timed Research tasks with rewards such as King’s Rock, Magnetic Lures, and encounters with featured Pokemon.

Field Research tasks will also be available and lead to more encounters with Pokemon from Community Days throughout 2023.

Paid Special Research for Pokemon GO December Community Day 2023

This month’s Community Day will also feature a paid Research Story. Trainers can opt into this exclusive story for $1.00 USD (or local currency equivalent). At this time, we don’t have any further details for what this special Research Story will entail.

Other Pokemon GO December Community Day Highlights

Image via Niantic

In addition to all the featured Pokemon, eggs, and raids, we’ll also see the return of 2023 Community Day stickers from the year. These stickers will pop up at PokeStops, in gifts, and in the in-game shop.

PokeStop Showcases for featured Pokemon will also be available during the event so you can show off your greatest catch.

Featured Pokemon evolved during Community Day will get special featured attacks from their previous Community Day perks.