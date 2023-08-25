Pokemon Go Fest 2023: All Fascinating Facets Tasks & Rewards
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 has arrived, and this guide covers all tasks and rewards for the Fascinating Facets Special Research.
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 has arrived and is now officially available for every player worldwide. For those who have access to the exclusive ticket, there’s a Special Research called All Fascinating Facets that has several tasks and rewards for you to complete.
These Special Research tasks are important to complete as quickly as possible to gain access to many exclusive rewards. Thankfully, these should stick around, well after the event has finished. This guide covers all Fascinating Facets tasks and the rewards you’ll receive for Pokemon Go Fest 2023.
How to Complete All Fascinating Facets Special Research Tasks in Pokemon Go
This exclusive Special Research is for every Pokemon Go player who purchased the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 ticket. If you did, you’ll receive this when the event begins in your local area starting at 10 AM on August 26, 2023. You will not be limited by time to complete it, but make sure to log in at least once during the event to gain access to these tasks and rewards, which should reward you with a Carbink and Diancie encounter.
These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing the Fascinating Facets Special Research in Pokemon Go.
Task 1
- Spin Three Poke Stops or Gyms – Two Incenses
- Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Three Nanab Berries
All Rewards: Three Pinap Berries, three Razz Berries, and two Lure modules
Task 2
- Complete three Field Research Tasks – Joltik encounter
- Use Five Berries to help catch Pokmeon – Two Egg Incubators
- Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon – Oranguru encounter
All Rewards: 2,023 XP, 2,023 Stardust, and Two Poffins
Task 3
- Hatch Two Eggs – Two Lucky Eggs
- Spin Five PokeStops or Gyms – West Sea Shellos encounter
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – East Sea Shellos encounter
All Rewards: 2,023 XP, 2,023 Stardust, and a Carbink encounter
Task 4
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Two Starpieces
- Earn 7,190 Stardust – Silver Pinap berries
- Evolve three Pokemon – Hisuian Growlithe encounter
All Rewards: 2,023 Stardust, a Diancie Encounter, or 25 Diancie Candy if already owned by the player
Task 5
- Earn 7,190 XP – Three Rare Candy
- Power up 10 Fairy-type Pokemon – Three Rare Candy
- Power up 10 Rock-type Pokemon – Three Rare Candy
All Rewards: 2,023 XP, 25 Diancie Candy, and 300 Mega Diancie Energy
Task 6
- Claim Reward – Three Rare Candy
- Claim Reward – Three Rare Candy
- Claim Reward – Three Rare Candy
All Rewards: 25 Diancie Stickers, Diancie Shirt, Treasure Hunt Pose