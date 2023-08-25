Pokemon Go Fest 2023: All Fascinating Facets Tasks & Rewards

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 has arrived and is now officially available for every player worldwide. For those who have access to the exclusive ticket, there’s a Special Research called All Fascinating Facets that has several tasks and rewards for you to complete.

These Special Research tasks are important to complete as quickly as possible to gain access to many exclusive rewards. Thankfully, these should stick around, well after the event has finished. This guide covers all Fascinating Facets tasks and the rewards you’ll receive for Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

How to Complete All Fascinating Facets Special Research Tasks in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

This exclusive Special Research is for every Pokemon Go player who purchased the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 ticket. If you did, you’ll receive this when the event begins in your local area starting at 10 AM on August 26, 2023. You will not be limited by time to complete it, but make sure to log in at least once during the event to gain access to these tasks and rewards, which should reward you with a Carbink and Diancie encounter.

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing the Fascinating Facets Special Research in Pokemon Go.

Task 1

Spin Three Poke Stops or Gyms – Two Incenses

Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon – Three Nanab Berries

All Rewards: Three Pinap Berries, three Razz Berries, and two Lure modules

Task 2

Complete three Field Research Tasks – Joltik encounter

Use Five Berries to help catch Pokmeon – Two Egg Incubators

Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon – Oranguru encounter

All Rewards: 2,023 XP, 2,023 Stardust, and Two Poffins

Task 3

Hatch Two Eggs – Two Lucky Eggs

Spin Five PokeStops or Gyms – West Sea Shellos encounter

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – East Sea Shellos encounter

All Rewards: 2,023 XP, 2,023 Stardust, and a Carbink encounter

Task 4

Catch 10 Pokemon – T wo Starpieces

Earn 7,190 Stardust – Silver Pinap berries

Evolve three Pokemon – Hisuian Growlithe encounter

All Rewards: 2,023 Stardust, a Diancie Encounter, or 25 Diancie Candy if already owned by the player

Task 5

Earn 7,190 XP – Three Rare Candy

Power up 10 Fairy-type Pokemon – Three Rare Candy

Power up 10 Rock-type Pokemon – Three Rare Candy

All Rewards: 2,023 XP, 25 Diancie Candy, and 300 Mega Diancie Energy

Task 6

Claim Reward – Three Rare Candy

Claim Reward – Three Rare Candy

Claim Reward – Three Rare Candy

All Rewards: 25 Diancie Stickers, Diancie Shirt, Treasure Hunt Pose