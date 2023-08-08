Pokemon Go Global World Championship Celebration Dates, Cresselia & Bonuses

The next Pokemon Go live event is starting soon! From August 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM to August 15, 2023, 8:00 PM, the Pokemon Go Global World Championship Celebration Event will be in full swing. With research-timed events, new Pokemon debuts, and special wild encounters, the event is full of things to do before the time window disappears.

The Pokemon Go Global World Championship Celebration event helps commemorate the Trainer battles happening in the wake of the Pokemon Go World Championship in Yokohama, Japan. Along with the event come some bonuses that endure for the entire duration of the celebration.

All players will have a heightened maximum number of sets that they can play per day in the Go Battle League, 10 instead of 5.

Pokemon encountered during this time will have higher chances of bigger stat weight in things like Attack, Defense, and HP.

Every Pokemon Encounter in Pokemon Go’s Global World Championship Celebration Event

Image via the Pokemon Company

For this event, there’s a wide variety of Pokemon types emphasized and available for players to catch. Normal, Water, Fighting, Dark, and Ice types take favor during the World Championship Celebration event. Many of these Pokemon have a good chance at being shiny, so if you’re after a particular partner in a different color palette, try not to miss it!

The kind of Pokemon you’ll be seeing more often during this event are the following:

Machop

Chinchou

Wooper

Sableye

Meditite

Spheal

Drilbur

Scraggy

Bunnelby

Wooloo

Lickitung

Onix

Of all the Pokemon here that can appear shiny, Scraggy is the only one out of this group that has appeared shiny for the first time during this event.

All Pokemon Go Global World Championship Celebration Raids

Image via Niantic

During this event, there are plenty of special Raids to be had. Mega Raids, Five-Star Raids, Three-Star Raids, and One-Star Raids are all switching up for the Championship Celebration. The following Pokemon will be available via Raids in this 2023 event:

Mega Raid: Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados Five-Star Raid: Cresselia

Cresselia Three-Star Raids: Skarmory, Galarian Stunfisk, Passimian

Skarmory, Galarian Stunfisk, Passimian One-Star Raids: World Championships 2023 Pikachu, Alolan Sandshew, Scraggy, Gilgar

All Pokemon Field Research Encounters & Timed Research in Pokemon Go’s Global World Championship Celebration Event

Image via Niantic

For field research encounters, there are plenty of Pokemon that you can hope to obtain, including their shiny equivalents. The Field Research Task Encounter Pokemon that you can hope to get during this event include the following:

World Championships 2023 Pikachu

Seel

Alolan Sandshrew

Magikarp

Galarian Sigzagoon

Spheal

Passimian

Wimpod

If you want to keep an eye out for some Timed Research events, these rewards will be available during the World Championship Celebration event:

Elite Fast TM

World Championships 2023 Pikachu

What Pokemon Will Debut During the Global World Championship Celebration Event?

During the event, two Pokemon will be available for the very first time in Pokemon Go. First is the World Championships 2023 Pikachu, sporting a cute shirt that commemorates the event. The next Pokemon you’ll see here for the first time is Passimian, as they first appeared in Alola.