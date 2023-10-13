Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mimikyu Tera Distribution Event Dates, Times & Details

The next Pokemon distribution has begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, with a new Tera-type Mimikyu being available in the game. This Mimikyu will have powers that equal Pikachu, the Pokemon it’s trying so hard to emulate with its disguise.

The new Mimikyu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will have the Electric Tera-type, allowing it to gain additional typing in battle. You can make the most of this, as the Mimikyu knows Thunderbolt, allowing you to deal a ton of additional STAB damage in combat. This Mimikyu will also be holding a Life Orb, which further increases the damage Mimikyu will deal in damage, but they’ll also be hurt throughout the battle.

When Will The Mimikyu Distribution Event Happen In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

The Mimikyu distribution event for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will run from October 13th – 29th in Canada and the United States of America. This means that the event is now live and it’s possible for you to claim it now, should you be able to reach a store with codes.

How Can I Claim The Mimikyu In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unlike a lot of the Pokemon distribution events, like the Mew event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you actually need to leave the house to claim the Mimikyu. You need to visit a Gamestop store to get the codes you need for the Electric Tera-type Mimikyu, or you need to know somehow who can visit a store and nab one for you.

This event is currently only available in North America, with no word regarding a European release. Those who live in Brazil can claim one by visiting the Brazil Game Show. It’s possible that The Pokemon Company will have a separate giveaway for Europe and if it does, we will update this article with details of the event.

The Electric Tera-type Mimikyu is the perfect Pokemon to give out during the spooky season, as it might be the scariest Pokemon, especially if you base it on its appearance in the anime. It can also be a potent force on the battlefield, especially if you’re about to make your way through the new Pokemon Indigo Mask DLC.