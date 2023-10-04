Pokemon Go: All Ticket of Treats Part 1 Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

The first round of tasks and rewards have arrived for Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats, a month-long Timed Research that players can purchase to earn various rewards. Each week in Pokemon Go, a new series of tasks will drop for this ticket, providing a heap of tasks and rewards for anyone who purchased this Timed Research to celebrate October 2023.

The Ticket of Treats is not a requirement to participate in the monthly events of Pokemon Go. They’re simply a good way to earn additional rewards while playing the game. This guide covers all tasks and rewards for completing Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats Part 1 Timed Research.

How to Complete The Ticket of Treats Part 1 Timed Research in Pokemon Go

Image via the Pokemon Company

For anyone who purchases the Ticket of Treats Timed Research in Pokemon Go, you have until October 31, 2023, to complete every task. These first rounds of tasks launch with the arrival of Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns event, and this list covers the primary tasks and rewards for the Ticket of Treats Part 1 section. Part 2 arrives on October 12, 2023, alongside the Harvest Festival event.

You can buy Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats Timed Research at any time while playing Pokemon Go throughout October 2023. I do advise grabbing it sooner rather than later to ensure you can complete these tasks in a timely fashion. There will be four parts to this series, and the sooner you grab this ticket, the easier it is to complete everything to earn all the rewards.

These are all the tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats Part 1 Timed Research. Again, this is a paid ticket and won’t be free for all Pokemon Go players participating in the weekly events.

All Tasks & Rewards for Pokemon Go’s Ticket of Treats Part 1 Timed Research

Take Three Snapshots of Wild Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Use Five Berries to Help Catch Pokemon – Six Revives

Take Five Snapshots of Wild Pokemon – 1,500 Stardust

Catch 30 Pokemon – Two Fast Move TMs

Take 10 Snapshots of Wild Pokemon – 2,000 Stardust

Use 10 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon – 10 Super Potions

Take 15 Snapshots of Wild Pokemon – 2,500 Stardust

All Rewards: Three Premium Battle Passes, Three Charged TMs, and 3,000 XP