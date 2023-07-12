Pokemon Go – How to Get The PrimeDay 2023 Limited Partner Research

As part of Amazon’s PrimeDay 2023, Niantic has teamed up with the colossal online retailer for a Pokemon Go promotion that all players can take advantage of. It’s only available for a limited time, so fans will need to be quick if they want to make the most of the free goodies on offer. This guide explains how to get the PrimeDay 2023 Limited Partner Research and what rewards players can earn.

Related: Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party – Dates, Bonuses, & All Encounters

How to Get The PrimeDay 2023 Limited Partner Research in Pokemon Go

Image via Amazon

To get the PrimeDay 2023 Limited Partner Research in Pokemon Go, players need to visit the official Pokemon Go Prime Gaming page, link their Pokemon Go account, and claim the PrimeDay 2023 offers. There are two offers for players to claim, one for Golden Razz Berries and Mysterious Components and one for the Limited-time Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming.

Players have until July 20, 2023, to claim the Golden Razz Berries and Mysterious Components. They must also claim the Limited-time Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming by August 15, 2023, or the offer will be gone. Players have until August 22, 2023, to complete the Limited-time Partner Research: Amazon Prime Gaming and claim all rewards before they disappear.

Is an Amazon Prime Account Required to Claim the PrimeDay 2023 Limited Partner Research in Pokemon Go?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes, all Pokemon Go players that want to claim the PrimeDay 2023 Limited Partner Research must have an active Amazon Prime account. Prime Gaming provides Prime members with all sorts of exclusive gaming content, including this time-limited research for Pokemon Go. Those without an account either need to get one or use a family member or friend’s account if they don’t already claim Prime Gaming offers.

PrimeDay 2023 Limited Partner Research Rewards in Pokemon Go

Image via Amazon

The rewards in Pokemon Go from the PrimeDay 2023 Limited Partner Research include Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Avatar t-shirts, a themed-Incubator, encounters with themed Pokemon, and a selection of other special items. There are new rewards for completing each stage of the research, but players must claim them to access and see those upcoming rewards in the game.