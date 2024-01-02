Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event: Dates, Dusk Form Lycanroc Debut, and More

Niantic has been churning out the in-game events for Pokemon GO, including a New Year’s event to start 2024 right. Now, they’ve announced an exciting new debut with the Lustrous Odyssey event this January.

Pokemon GO events in January 2024 are already happening, and we’re getting our first new debut of the year with Dusk Form Lycanroc. While previously, trainers could encounter Rockruff and evolve it to its Midday or Midnight forms, this new form is making its first appearance in Pokemon GO for the event.

When Is the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event?

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO’s Lustrous Odyssey event begins on Saturday, January 6 2024 at 10 AM local time and runs through January 10 2024 at 8 PM local time.

Pokemon Debuts During the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event

During the Lustrous Odyssey event, we’ll see the debut of Dusk Form Lycanroc, including Shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc. Starting with the event, some Rockruff that hatch from eggs or appear in wild encounters will evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc rather than its Midday Form or Midnight Form.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event Bonuses

Throughout the Lustrous Odyssey event, trainers will see the following bonuses in Pokemon GO:

Buddy Pokemon will bring you souvenirs and presents more often

Buddy Pokemon will stay on the map longer after being fed berries or Poffins

Rockruff hatched from Eggs received as Adventure Sync rewards during the Timeless Travels season will have a chance to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc

Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event

Image via Niantic

Rockruff and Dusk Form Lycanroc won’t be having all the fun during this January Pokemon GO event. The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during the Lustrous Odyssey event:

Gastly

Eevee

Spinarak

Sunkern

Teddiursa

Lunatone

Solrock

Yungoos

Fomantis

Morelull

The Pokemon with a less frequent, but still boosted, chance of showing up are:

Umbreon

Espeon

All featured Pokemon during this event have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO, making it a great time for Shiny hunting.

Featured Raid Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event

In addition to those Pokemon showing up in the wild, we’ll see some special featured Pokemon in One-Star and Three-Star Raids as well.

One-Star Raids during the Lustrous Odyssey event will feature:

Hisuian Growlithe

Rhyhorn

Hisuian Sneasel

Rockruff

Three-Star Raids during the Lustrous Odyssey event will feature:

Lapras

Aerodactyl

Hisuian Braviary

Wyrdeer

Featured Pokemon Hatching from 2KM and 7KM Eggs During the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event

This event doesn’t offer a wide variety of featured Pokemon hatching from eggs, but we will see Rockruff hatching from both 2KM and 7KM eggs during the event. These Rockruff will have a chance to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Research During the Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event

The Lustrous Odyssey event will also feature Field Research and Special Research related to some of the featured Pokemon.

Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, and Rockruff.

Part two of the Special Research Story for Timeless Travels will also drop during the event. Rewards for the Special Research include items, XP, Stardust, and encounters with Rockruff.

Pokemon GO Lustrous Odyssey Event Bundles

Image via Niantic

In addition to all the bonuses and featured Pokemon, trainers will get the chance to buy a few event-exclusive bundles as well.

The Pokemon GO Web Store will feature a Boost Box bundle that includes two Premium Battle Passes, two Remote Raid passes, and two Super Incubators. The bundle is priced at $4.99.

The in-game shop will also feature one Boost Box, which includes the same items for 599 PokeCoins.