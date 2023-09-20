Pokemon Go Out To Play Event – Dates, Pokemon, & Rewards

Niantic has announced the Out to Play event for Pokemon Go, which will give players a better shot at finding a certain Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as well as improve the Routes system. By taking part, you’ll also have the chance to earn lots of useful items while also having an increased shot at finding specific Shiny Pokemon.

The Routes mechanic in Pokemon Go is meant to replicate the iconic Routes that players explore in the Pokemon video games. In Pokemon Go, players can create their own Routes, which other trainers can follow. Exploring a Route can earn you lots of benefits, such as bonus XP or Route Badges.

When Is The 2023 Out To Play Event In Pokemon Go?

Fans will have a little under a week to take part in Pokemon Go’s Out to Play event. According to Niantic, Pokemon Go’s Out to Play event will begin on Wednesday, September 27 at 10:00 AM local time and will run until Monday, October 2 at 8:00 AM local time.

What Bonuses Can You Earn In Pokemon Go’s Out To Play Event?

Those who participate in Pokemon Go’s Out to Play Event can earn the following bonuses:

Kecleon will appear more often at PokeStops

3x XP for completing Routes

Earn Buddy Candy faster when exploring routes with your Buddy

What Pokemon Will Appear During Pokemon Go’s Out To Play Event?

The Out to Play event in Pokemon Go doesn’t have a unified theme in the same manner as other events, but you can still encounter lots of specific Pokemon. The following Pokemon have a greater chance of appearing during Out to Play:

Psyduck (Increased chance of being Shiny!)

(Increased chance of being Shiny!) Growlithe (Increased chance of being Shiny!)

(Increased chance of being Shiny!) Onix (Increased chance of being Shiny!)

(Increased chance of being Shiny!) Eevee (Increased chance of being Shiny!)

(Increased chance of being Shiny!) Feebas (Increased chance of being Shiny!)

(Increased chance of being Shiny!) Woobat (Increased chance of being Shiny!)

(Increased chance of being Shiny!) Pawmi

Arcanine

What Pokemon Can I Hatch From Pokemon Eggs During Pokemon Go’s Out To Play Event?

There’s only a single extra Pokemon that can be hatched from 2km and 7km during Pokemon Go’s Out to Play event, and it’s Hisuian Growlithe. The only upside is that this is the first time you can hatch a Shiny Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Go!

What Field Research Task Rewards Can I Earn During Pokemon Go’s Out To Play Event?

While the exact details of the Field Research tasks in the Out to Play event have yet to be revealed, we know that the following Pokemon can be encountered by completing them:

Hisuian Growlithe (Increased chance of being Shiny!)

(Increased chance of being Shiny!) Hisuian Sneas el

el Hisuian Qwilfish

Pawmi

What Free Timed Research Task Rewards Can I Earn During Pokemon Go’s Out To Play Event?

The Out to Play event in Pokemon Go will have both Free and Paid Timed Research tasks. If you complete the Free Timed Research tasks, you can earn items, Stardust, and additional encounters with Hisuian Growlithe.

What Paid Timed Research Task Rewards Can I Earn During Pokemon Go’s Out To Play Event?

The Paid Timed Research tasks in Pokemon Go’s Out to Play event will cost $2 (or the nearest equivalent in local currency) to take part. If you complete the events before Out to Play ends, you will earn the following rewards:

6 Encounters with Hisuian Growlithe

5 Encounters with Growlithe

Two Incubators

A Super Incubator

What Event Bundles & Avatar Items Will Be Available During Pokemon Go’s Out To Play Event?

A Voyager Box will be available during Pokemon Go’s Out to Play event, which will cost 1,990 PokeCoins and contain ten Super Incubators, twelve Incubators, and two Poffins. Additionally, you can buy Hisuian Growlithe Wigs from the in-game store for 200 PokeCoins.

What Changes To Routes Have Been Made During Pokemon Go’s Out To Play Event?

The Routes mechanic in Pokemon Go will see an upgrade during the Out to Play event, with the following changes being implemented:

Increased Route availability across the globe.

A lower level requirement for Trainers to create Routes.

Several quality of life improvements, including seeing more Routes listed in the Nearby menu, directional arrows on Routes, and a running count of the Zygarde Cells you’ve collected in the Zygarde Cube details.

In addition, more changes are being planned for the future, as Routes will receive the following improvements in a later update: