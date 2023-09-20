Pokemon Go: All Psychic Spectacular 2023 Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

Niantic has revealed the rewards in Pokemon Go for completing the Timed Research tasks during the 2023 Psychic Spectacular event. If you’re willing to become the master of the Curveball Throw technique, then you’ll soon be drowning in Psychic-type Pokemon, which you can catch and use for your team.

The 2023 Psychic Spectacular event in Pokemon Go will run from September 20 at 10:00 AM local time and conclude on September 24 at 8:00 PM local time. During this event, players will have the chance to capture many different Pokemon, including the Shiny version of Solosis, which is making its debut in Psychic Spectacular.

How to Complete the Timed Research Tasks & Their Rewards in Pokemon Go’s 2023 Psychic Spectacular Event

The Timed Research Tasks in Pokemon Go’s 2023 Psychic Spectacular event are all tied to Curveball Throw, with each individual reward giving you a Solosis encounter. This will give you more of an opportunity to catch a Shiny version of Solosis, as you’ll be able to encounter lots of them during the event.

5 Curveball Throws – Solosis Encounter

10 Curveball Throws – Solosis Encounter

15 Curveball Throws – Solosis Encounter

20 Curveball Throws – Solosis Encounter

25 Curveball Throws – Solosis Encounter

30 Curveball Throws – Solosis Encounter

42 Curveball Throws – Solosis Encounter

Rewards: Solosis Encounter, 30 Poke Balls, 1 Egg Incubator.

The 2023 Psychic Spectacular Event in Pokemon Go lasts for four days, so you’ll have plenty of time to complete the Timed Research Tasks and meet all of your Solosis. You’ll also be able to participate in Mega Raids against Mega Gardevoir and encounter other powerful Psychic-type Pokemon, such as Alolan Raichu and Galarian Mr. Mime.