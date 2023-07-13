Pokemon Go Riolu Hatch Day: Dates, Bonuses, Timed Research, & All Field Research Tasks

A short Pokemon Go event is on the way, the Riolu Hatch Day. It’s going to be a weekend event where you have an increased chance to hatch Riolu for eggs, which means you’ll need to have plenty of incubators at the ready and egg slots.

The event will be one of the final events leading up to August 2023, which is when Pokemon Go’s major Go Fest festival kicks off. There are a few details we’re going to cover for this event, such as the dates, bonuses, the exclusive timed research, and all field research tasks in Pokemon Go’s Riolu Hatch Day event.

When is The Pokemon Go Riolu Hatch Day Event Dates?

The Riolu Hatch Day will happen on July 22, 2023, in Pokemon Go. This will be a short, three-hour event from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone, similar to the Pokemon Go Community Day events. This is an opportunity for everyone to focus on hatching Riolu from the 2 km eggs that are spun from Poke Stops and Gym dials during the event.

Get those Incubators ready, Trainers—Hatch Day featuring Riolu is coming July 22!



All Riolu Hatch Day Bonuses in Pokemon Go

For the Riolu Hatch Day event, there will be a handful of exclusive bonuses available in Pokemon Go during this time. These are all the benefits every player receives during the event’s time slot.

2 km eggs will drop much more frequently from Poke Stops

Increased chance for a shiny Riolu encounter from Eggs

Twice as much Stardust from hatching eggs

It’s important to note that there is no increased chance of encountering Riolu during this event. The Pokemon will be hatching from 2 km eggs, but it does not appear that Niantic will increase any chances of finding Riolu in Pokemon Go, which many fans were afraid of when this event was initially announced at the end of June 2023.

Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research for Pokemon Go

The Riolu Hatch Day event will feature a free event-exclusive Timed Research in Pokemon Go. Any player who logs into the game during the event has a chance to earn these tasks, which reward a Super Incubator. We’ll find out the exact name for the Timed Research and all the tasks for it when the event happens on July 22, 2023.

All Riolu Hatch Day Field Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon Go

The primary goal of the Riolu Hatch Day event will be to acquire 2 km eggs and hatch them in Pokemon Go. The best way to acquire 2 km eggs is by spinning Poke Stops, and there will be several exclusive Field Research tasks you can earn during the event, which will only appear from 2 PM to 5 PM. We’ll list those and their rewards when the event goes live on July 22, 2023.