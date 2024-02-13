Should You Choose the Diamond or Pearl Badge for Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour Global?

Recommended Videos

As we approach the Los Angeles and Global Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh events, fans have a decision to make. Players will be able to encounter either Origin Forme Palkia or Origin Forme Dialga, but not both.

Those who’ve purchased tickets for Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles have already made their choice, opting for either a Diamond or Pearl ticket that carries over to the Global event. But for those of us waiting on the Sinnoh Tour Global, we’ve still got to decide whether to pick the Diamond Badge or Pearl Badge.

How to Choose Diamond or Pearl for Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global

For players with tickets to the Los Angeles event, your choice of the Diamond or Pearl badge will carry over to the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global event. For everyone else, we will choose a badge for the event through the Pokemon GO app before the start of the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global on February 24.

Niantic encourages players to pick their badge early as part of the upcoming Road to Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO. The option to choose your badge isn’t live in the app just yet, but presumably, we’ll be able to do so during the Road to Sinnoh, which takes place Monday, February 19 at 10 AM local time to Friday, February 23 at 10 PM local time.

Diamond Badge Bonuses for Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global

Trainers who opt in for the Diamond badge will encounter Origin Forme Dialga with the signature attack Roar of Time. They will also get the following bonuses:

Double duration for the Roar of Time Adventure Effect

Dialga Candy rewards through the Sinnoh Tour Global special research

The Roar of Time Adventure Effect distorts time, giving players an extra six minutes on the timer for incense, daily adventure incense, lucky eggs, and star pieces. This makes it a solid fit for players who are trying to earn XP and maximize the number of Pokemon appearing during the Sinnoh Tour Global event.

The effect costs you 5 Dialga Candy each time you use it, so those extra candies would certainly come in handy.

Pearl Badge Bonuses for Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global

Players who choose the Pearl Badge will encounter Origin Forme Palkia with the signature move Spacial Rend. This badge will also bring the following bonuses:

Double duration for the Spacial Rend Adventure Effect

Palkia Candy rewards through the Sinnoh Tour Global special research

The Spacial Rend adventure effect distorts space, giving players the opportunity to encounter wild Pokemon from further away. It lasts 10 minutes and will cost you 5 Palkia candy each time you use it.

This ability is a great fit for those with limited mobility or folks who live in more spread-out areas where Pokemon encounters are less frequent.

Should You Choose Diamond or Pearl for Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global?

So, should you choose the Diamond or Pearl badge for Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global? Like any choice in video games, it depends a bit on the experience you want to have. However, in this case, I think the choice is clear for most situations.

When it comes down to it, the Roar of Time adventure effect has great overall benefits compared with the Spacial Rend ability. I’d recommend opting for the Diamond badge and Origin Forme Dialga for Global Tour Sinnoh in most situations since it’ll give you the biggest bang for your buck in terms of XP with those extended timers.

That said, there may be players who would benefit from an expanded radius for encountering wild Pokemon during the event, such as those with limited mobility or folks in areas without as many wild encounters nearby. If that fits your situation, you may prefer to go with the Pearl badge and Origin Forme Palkia.