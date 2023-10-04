Pokemon Go: Should You Pick Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo for Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research?

Every so often in Pokemon Go, there’s the chance for a branching path to take place in a Timed Research or Special Research ticket. When you make this decision, you’re choosing to go down a particular path, earning you select rewards, and they will be different based on your decision, such as Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns event. However, things work a bit differently.

For the Detective Pikachu Returns event, there’s a Timed Research that becomes available to all players, and the professor will describe a Pokemon for you to select, giving you a description of it. You’ll have a chance to pick between three branching paths: Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo. You can only make this decision once, and you can’t go back on it. Should you pick Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo for Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research?

Is It Better to Pick Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowood for Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research?

Image via Niantic

Unfortunately, unlike previous Pokemon Go Timed Research tickets, there’s not much difference for Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research. You’ll be asked to pick between these three paths, but the overall challenge will be the same: Spin a PokeStop or Gym, and you’ll receive 25 XP. However, this changes if you get the correct answer, which is the real decision is about picking the choice that matches the professor’s description.

You’ll know you get the correct answer when, instead of getting 25 XP, you get a Pokemon Encounter featuring the Pokemon you guessed for the end of this quest. The correct answer you want to pick is Sudowoodo, a Pokemon known to hide its true appearance from others in the wild, typically standing still to look like a tree. When you decide, you can catch a Sudowoodo at the end of this Timed Research, which might be better for some Pokemon Go players.

Outside of this small decision, there’s little difference, and there are no bonus rewards in Pokemon Go. You are better off making sure you select Sudowoodo for Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research rather than Snivy or Rowlet, which are incorrect answers.