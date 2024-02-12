Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour Los Angeles Raid Schedule: Best Counters & Bonuses

Recommended Videos

For those lucky enough to snag a ticket to Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles, the big event is mere days away. On February 17 and 18, trainers will flock to Los Angeles for the two-day Sinnoh Tour event.

While the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event includes plenty of exciting featured Pokemon and bonuses, the main event is undoubtedly the raids. There are several different Pokemon GO raids to prepare for during the Sinnoh Tour in Los Angeles, and we’re here to break it down so you can get ready.

Related: Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh: Release Date, Bonuses, Prices, & More

How Raids Work During Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles

Image via Niantic

Traditional raids during Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles will appear for the first half hour of every hour during your ticketed event time. Basically, for the duration of your access to the event, you can expect raids during the top half of every hour. D

uring the second half of the hour, players will see special space-time anomaly raids, meaning there should pretty much be a raid happening for the entire duration of your Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles experience.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles Five Star Raids

Dialga and Palkia will appear in Five-Star Raids during the Los Angeles Sinnoh Tour event.

During the space-time anomaly period, players will encounter the debut of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, including their special new Adventure Effects. The Pokemon that appears for uou will depend on which ticket you chose, with Diamond Version ticketholders see Origin Forme Dialga while Pearl Version ticketholders will encounter Origin Forme Palkia.

Best Counters for Dialga & Palkia Raids

Image via The Pokemon Company

When facing off against Dialga in Raids, you’ll want to consider type vulnerabilities. Dialga is a steel and dragon-type Pokemon, making it weak against fighting and ground types. So, bring your best fighting or ground-type Pokemon to the fray against Dialga. Some suggestions include Poliwrath, Lucario, Garchomp, and Mamoswine. Make sure they know a fighting or ground type charged and fast attack for best results.

As for Palkia Raids, you’ll be working with a water- and dragon-type Pokemon here. This makes Palkia weak against dragon and fairy-type moves, so you’ll want to bring Pokemon with these move types into the fray. Keep in mind that your dragon types will also be weak to dragon, so it may be best to stick with fairy types here. Some suggestions include my personal favorite, Sylveon, Clefable, or Togekiss.

Best Counters for Origin Forme Dialga & Origin Forme Palkia Raids

Image via Niantic

The Origin Formes of both Dialga and Palkia have the same types as their standard counterparts, so while Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh will be their raid debut, we can still plan a strategy for these raids.

We don’t know exactly what surprises await with these origin forms, but we can anticipate they’ll probably be more powerful versions of the Pokemon. This means you’ll want to get your strongest possible Pokemon of the opposing type ready for the raids.

For Origin Forme Dialga, bring a Pokemon with powerful ground or fighting-type moves. If you’ve got Shadow Pokemon or a Mega Evolution available, that’s going to be your best bet. Some suggestions would be Shadow Hariyama or Mega Garchomp. Lucario is a pretty powerful contender as well, if you’re short on Shadow and Mega Pokemon.

As for Origin Forme Palkia, counter this Pokemon with your strongest fairy type moves. I’d stay away from dragon here due to the type being weak against itself, but there are certainly some good Mega Evolution options here such as fan-favorite Mega Rayquaza. Personally, I’d opt for bringing in Granbull or Shadow Granbull here.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles Three Star Raids

Featured Pokemon in Three-Star raids during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event are Torterra, Infernape, and Empoleon.

During the space-time anomaly raid duration, players will see Three-Star raids featuring Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Samurott.

Best Counters for Torterra, Infernape, and Empoleon Raids

Image via The Pokemon Company

Torterra is a grass and ground-type Pokemon, making it weak against ice, flying, bug, and fire type moves. This gives you a good variety of Pokemon to choose from when planning your counters for Torterra raids. Rayquaza is a strong contender here, especially Mega Rayquaza. Mamoswine and Glaceon are also excellent choices.

Infernape combines the fire and fighting types, with a weakness against ground, water, flying, and psychic types. When looking to counter Infernape in raids, bring in strong movesets featuring these types. Some great options would be Rayquaza, Alakazam, or Shadow Kingler.

As for Empoleon, this Pokemon is an ice and water type. This makes it weak to electric, fighting, and ground-type moves. Pokemon with strong ice or electric-type moves like Mamoswine and Electrive will be powerful counters for Empoleon Raids.

Best Counters for Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Samurott Raids

Image via The Pokemon Company

Players will likely have their Hisuian Decidueye raid strategy well-honed from the recent Raid Day event featuring this grass- and fighting-type Pokemon. For this time-space anomaly raid, bring your powerful flying- and/or fire-types, such as Charizard or Blaziken, in their Mega Evolutions if possible.

As for Hisuian Typhlosion raid counters, you’ll want to plan for a ghost- and fire-type Pokemon with weaknesses to several types including dark, ghost, water, ground, and rock. Mega Blastoise and Shadow Tyranitar are both good options here.

Finally, we’ve got Hisuian Samurott raids to contend with. The best counters for this water- and dark-type Pokemon will be bug, electric, grass, fighting and fairy-types. We’d recommend Mega Venasaur, Zapdos, or Mega Manectric here.

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles One-Star Raids

Trainers will see Sinnoh starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup during One-Star Raids at the Sinnoh Tour Los Angeles.

In the space-time anomaly One-Star Raids, trainers can expect to see Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott.

Best Counters for Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup Raids

Image via The Pokemon Company

Going into these One-Star raids, their weaknesses will be similar to the more-evolved counterparts we’ll see in Three-Star Raids during the Sinnoh Tour Los Angeles. That said, they often haven’t grown into their secondary types yet, so it’s important to keep this in mind when planning counters for the starters.

For Turtwig raids, we’re looking at a grass-type Pokemon, making a fire-type your best counter. Bring your favorite fire-type for this One-Star raid and it shouldn’t give you too much trouble.

As for Chimchar, this one is all fire-type at this stage. Grab your favorite water- or ground-type Pokemon and you’ll put a damper on this guy in no time.

Finally, Piplup is a water-type vulnerable to grass or electric moves. Grab one of your many event Pikachu or another favorite grass- or electric-type to counter Piplup in raids.

Best Counters for Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott Raids

Image via The Pokemon Company

During the time-space anomaly period for Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles, we’ll see three more starter Pokemon in one-star raids. Because they’re one-star early evolutions, the raids shouldn’t give you too much trouble, but if you’re looking for the best counters, let’s take a look at each of these Pokemon.

For Rowlet raids, you’ll want to bring Pokemon that are strong against grass- and flying-types. Your best bet here would be ice-type Pokemon like Glaceon or Mamoswine.

When looking at Cyndaquil, we’re fighting against a fire-type Pokemon. That means bringing in a water- or ground-type Pokemon will put you at an advantage. Mamoswine can serve well again here, or you can opt for Blastoise or Kingler.

As for Oshawott, you’re taking on a water-type Pokemon. Grab your favorite electric-type or grass-type Pokemon to counter Oshawott, such as Pikachu or Venasaur.