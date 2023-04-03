The seasons are changing, and to usher in the warmer weather, Pokémon Go is kicking off with its Spring into Spring event. There are several costumed Pokémon for you to catch, and you’ll be able to go out of your way to catch Cutiefly and Ribombee, two Pokémon making their debut for the big event.

Alongside these new Pokémon, there will be a Spring into Spring Collection Challenge for you to work on where you need to catch specific Pokémon before time runs out. Here’s what you need to know about completing all Spring into Spring Collection challenge tasks and the rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon Go Spring into Spring Collection Challenge Tasks & Rewards

Image via Niantic

The Pokémon Go Spring into Spring Collection Challenge will be happening throughout the event from April 4, 2023, at 10 AM to April 10, 2023, at 8 PM in your local timezone. You will have this entire time to work on collecting all Pokémon and checking them off your list.

These are all the Pokémon you’ll need to track down during the Spring into Spring event to finish the Collection Challenge.

Buneary wearing a flower crown

Bunnelby

Cutiefly

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms

Evolve Buneary into Diggersby

Evolve Buneary into Lopunny

Evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee

Marill

Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms

Whismur

These Pokémon will appear in the wild throughout the event. A handful of them, such as Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms, Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms, and Cutiefly, will appear in one-star raids. We recommend using a lure on a PokéStop to lure these Pokémon to you or placing incense on your character while out for a walk.

Once you collect all of these Pokémon featured in the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge, the reward will be 10,000 experience points, 5,000 Stardust, and a Lucky Egg.

The Spring into Spring Collection Challenges ends on April 10, 2023, at 8 PM in your local area. You have well over a week to complete it and enjoy the changing seasons in your neighborhood while playing.