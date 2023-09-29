Pokemon Go Sunshine Cup (Great League) – Tier List for September 2023

Pokemon Go players have the chance to participate in the Sunshine Cup. This is a limited-time competition where you’ll have to use a limited pool of Pokemon to take down tough opponents, and it’s important to know what Pokemon you should consider bringing with you to compete in these battles.

We’ve created a tier list showcasing some of the best Pokemon you should bring with you, or consider using against your opponents. This guide shows some of the best Pokemon you should use during Pokemon Go’s Sunshine Cup.

Sunshine Cup Tier List – Pokemon Go

Image via the Pokémon Company

There are a few rules you’ll want to make sure to follow during Pokemon Go’s Sunshine Cup. This is the Great League version, and that means no Pokemon can exceed a 1,500 CP limit, and all Pokemon need to be at least a Fire, Grass, Ground, or Normal-type. In addition to these rules, Charizard has been banned from being used, and no player can utilize it during these battles.

Lead Pokemon Tier List in Pokemon Go

When it comes to picking out a Lead Pokemon for your Pokemon Go team, you’ll want to mix it up between one that has a high amount of Attack and Defense power. I typically lean more towards Attack power for my Sunshine Cup team, but it’s entirely up to you and the rest of your Pokemon that you have in your line up. You also want to make sure you’re reserving at least one shield to protect your Lead Pokemon against Charged Moves.

Tier Pokémon S Pidgeot, Rufflet, Swampert, and Vigoroth A Abomasnow, Dubwool, Gliscor, and Steelix B Diggersby, Miltank, Ninetales, and Swellow C Alolan Marowak, Obstagoon, Talonflame, and Tropius D Cradily, Noctowl, Victini, and Whiscash

Switch Pokemon Tier List in Pokemon Go

Now, for your Switch Pokemon, it’s ideal to focus more on Attack power than anything else. This is the Pokemon that should be doing a lot of damage for your team, allowing you to push out many of your opponent’s Pokemon. However, it’s also good to consider the weaknesses of your Lead Pokemon, that your Switch can cover them, and that they don’t share the same weaknesses. Also, I typically reserve at least one shield for the Switch Pokemon, and sometimes I’ve been known to use both of them during a battle.

Tier Pokémon S Dubwool, Gligar, Pidgeot, and Vigoroth A Greedent, Miltank, Steelix, and Swellow B Galarian Stunfisk, Obstagoon, Rufflet, and Staravia C Blaziken, Farfetch’d, Victini, and Zangoose D Bewear, Lickitung, Lopunny, and Snorlax

Closer Pokemon Tier List in Pokemon Go

Finally, we have our Closer Pokemon. This is your last line of defense against your opponent and should be the toughest Pokemon to take down. You want to prioritize Defense power for this Pokemon, and you want to make sure you consider their weaknesses. The less they have in battle, the fewer opportunities you can give your opponent to overpower you, especially if they can’t do super-effective damage. Finally, I don’t normally reserve a shield for the Closer Pokemon, unless the other two choices did not need one.