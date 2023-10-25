Regigigas is a powerful Legendary Pokemon you can catch in Pokemon Go. Giovanni has captured it, and you’ll have a chance to rescue the shadow version of it, but you’ll want to consider its best moveset and what attacks to teach it in Pokemon Go.

There are important stat differences to consider for shadow Pokemon. Although they have increased attack power, their defense power goes down, and this change doesn’t work for every Pokemon. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon Go.

The Best Moveset for Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Shadow Regigigas is a Normal-type Pokemon. It will only be weak against Fighting-type attacks and resistant against Ghost-type moves. Because it can only be weak against one type of attack, this does give Regigigas an advantage in battles. However, it doesn’t have a vast variety of attacks, which means it does like diversity in its moveset, making it a complicated Pokemon that you can use to counter an opponent.

Regigigas is not a Pokemon you’ll want to consider using against other players and in PvP encounters. The standard version is rarely used in this capacity. Unfortunately, this is because of its moveset. Its stats, though, are pretty decent.

The standard version of Regigigas has a maximum CP of 4,913, an attack power of 253, a defense of 189, and a stamina of 198. As a shadow Pokemon, its attack goes up by 25%, but its defense goes down 25%. Because Regigigas already has a decent amount of attack power, it actually needs more defenses than it does attack power, and making it a shadow Pokemon doesn’t do it any favors.

All Shadow Regigigas Fast Attacks in Pokemon Go

These are all the Fast Attacks that shadow Regigigas can learn in Pokemon Go.

Hidden Power (All Types) – 9 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Between the two attacks, you always want to go with Hidden Power. It’s a stronger attack, and it gives Regigigas more energy every time you use it. You can’t go wrong with it, making it the best option. Now, when you’re trying to find the best type of Hidden Power to use in Pokemon Go, I recommend going with the Ice-type version of Hidden Power. Ice-type is perfect to counter any Fighting-type Pokemon that Regigigas might fight against.

All Shadow Regigigas Charged Attacks in Pokemon Go

Now, it’s time to move on to the tougher choices: the Charged attacks. These are all of the Charged Attacks Regigigas can use in Pokemon Go.

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Giga Impact (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

Unfortunately, there’s no competition regarding what you should be doing. You’re going to want to go with Focus Blast and Thunder. These are the best choices for Shadow Regigigas, regardless of the stats you grab for it. Focus Blast does 150 damage and only costs 75 energy, making it a slightly cheaper version of Giga Impact. Thunder is also an attack that requires 60 energy, but it only does 100 damage. However, it’s a better option for you to use than Giga Impact. Giga Impact’s only benefit is that it’s a Normal-type attack, which gives Regigigas a Same Type Attack Bonus, but that benefit goes out the window due to the cost.

We now fully understand the best way to optimize Shadow Regigigas in Pokemon Go. The best moveset you can teach Shadow Regigigas is the fast move Hidden Power (Ice-type), and make sure its Charged Attacks are Focus Blast and Thunder.