There are multiple Pokemon you can find as you travel around your local neighborhood in Pokemon Go. If you’re searching for specific Pokemon types, we can confirm they have a higher chance to spawn at particular locations, giving you a better chance of finding them.

This means if you’re looking for a Water-type Pokemon, walking close to a river or an ocean is a good idea, or to find a Bug-type Pokemon, you need to visit a forest or a local park. All Pokemon have better chances of showing in unique locations, and we’re here to help you narrow down where you need to go. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Pokemon Type locations in Pokemon Go.

How to Find Specific Pokemon Types in Pokemon Go

There are 18 unique types of Pokemon you can find in Pokemon Go, and each of them has a preferred location they enjoy spawning at while exploring your local neighborhood. You likely won’t have every biome in your city, but this can help you narrow down the ones you can regularly find in your local area.

Some Pokemon Types are much more difficult to track down in Pokemon Go. For example, Dragon-type Pokemon Type locations happen relatively rarely, and that means you might not have the best chances of regularly getting these types of Pokemon, outside of events. Dragon-types are the toughest catch because of how few of them there are, and they have to meet specific conditions.

These are all the Pokemon Types you can find in Pokemon Go, and each Pokemon Type Location you can tend to find them.