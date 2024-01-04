Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and More
Pokemon GO fans are being treated to a shiny new Dazzling Dream Event this January, including the debut of Shiny Cutiefly
If Pokemon GO fans thought the glitter and glitz would end with the New Year’s Event, they’ve got a pleasant surprise coming with the latest in-game event. Niantic has announced a sparkling January Dazzling Dream event featuring fairy-type Pokemon.
For a relatively slow month in the world of gaming, January is jam-packed with events in Pokemon GO. The Dazzling Dream Event will feature plenty of adorable, fluffy fairy Pokemon that might make it worth venturing out of your house during the winter months here in the Northern Hemisphere. Let’s break down all the details so you can be ready to go when the event drops.
- When is the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event?
- Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
- Flabebe Colors and Regions During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dreams Event
- Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event Bonuses
- Pokemon Hatching from Eggs During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
- Field Research Research During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
- Paid Timed Research During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
- New Avatar Items and Collection Challenges for the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
When is the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event?
Pokemon GO’s Dazzling Dream event begins Saturday, January 13 at 10 AM local time and runs through Tuesday, January 16 at 8 PM local time.
Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
During the Dazzling Dream Event, several featured fairy types will appear more frequently in the wild. In addition, trainers will see the Pokemon GO debut of Shiny Cutiefly. Here is the full list of featured Pokemon for the event:
- Clefairy
- Jigglypuff
- Marill
- Snubbull
- Cottonee
- Flabebe (see details below)
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Dedenne
- Cutiefly
- Morelull
With the exception of Flabebe, all of these Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO as of the start of the event.
Flabebe Colors and Regions During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dreams Event
Flabebe with different colored flowers will show up depending upon the region where you’re playing, so while Red Flower, Blue Flower, and Yellow Flower Flabebe are all featured, you’ll only see one of them based on where you’re located. The regions for Flabebe are as follows:
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Red Flower Flabebe
- Asia-Pacific: Blue Flower Flabebe
- Americas: Yellow Flower Flabebe
In addition, lucky trainers may see a White Flower Flabebe or Orange Flower Flabebe regardless of their region. Togetic may also make an appearance for lucky trainers, meaning it has a slightly boosted chance that isn’t quite as high as the other featured Pokemon.
Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event Bonuses
As we might have expected from an event with a dazzling theme, Stardust is the primary bonus during the Dazzling Dream Event. During the three-day event, trainers will get double Stardust for both catching and hatching Pokemon.
Pokemon Hatching from Eggs During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
During the Dazzling Dream Event, the following Pokemon will hatch from 7 KM eggs:
- Togepi
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Cutiefly
All of them can be Shiny, and in addition, Cutiefly has a boosted Shiny chance when hatching from eggs in honor of its debut.
Field Research Research During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
Event-themed Field Research tasks will be a part of the Dazzling Dream event, and they will lead to encounters with the following sparkly Pokemon:
- Alolan Vulpix
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Cutiefly
Some trainers may also get encounters with these Pokemon while completing Field Research tasks:
- Mawile
- Carbink*
Except for Carbink, each of these Pokemon has a Shiny form available in Pokemon GO.
Field Research during the Dazzling Dream event will also offer Mega Energy rewards for Mega Gardevoir and Mega Altaria.
Paid Timed Research During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
Pokemon GO is also offering an event-exclusive Paid Timed Research for the Dazzling Dream event. The Paid Timed Research will cost $2 USD (or local equivalent). Rewards offered for completing research tasks include:
- Two Premium Battle Passes
- XP
- Stardust
- Two Star Pieces
- Encounters with event-themed Pokemon
The Paid Timed Research expires at the end of the event and must be completed before 8 PM local time on Tuesday, January 16.
New Avatar Items and Collection Challenges for the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event
The Dazzling Dream event will also feature special Collection Challenges that offer XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Carbink as rewards.
We’ll also be getting another new avatar item with this event in the form of a cute but kind of creepy Cutiefly Mask. The event will become available during the event and remain for sale in the in-game shop afterward. So if you’ve always wished your avatar looked a bit more like a bug-type Pokemon, now’s your chance!