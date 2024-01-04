Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and More

If Pokemon GO fans thought the glitter and glitz would end with the New Year’s Event, they’ve got a pleasant surprise coming with the latest in-game event. Niantic has announced a sparkling January Dazzling Dream event featuring fairy-type Pokemon.

For a relatively slow month in the world of gaming, January is jam-packed with events in Pokemon GO. The Dazzling Dream Event will feature plenty of adorable, fluffy fairy Pokemon that might make it worth venturing out of your house during the winter months here in the Northern Hemisphere. Let’s break down all the details so you can be ready to go when the event drops.

Related: When Is The 2024 Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day in Pokemon Go?

When is the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event?

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO’s Dazzling Dream event begins Saturday, January 13 at 10 AM local time and runs through Tuesday, January 16 at 8 PM local time.

Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event

During the Dazzling Dream Event, several featured fairy types will appear more frequently in the wild. In addition, trainers will see the Pokemon GO debut of Shiny Cutiefly. Here is the full list of featured Pokemon for the event:

Clefairy

Jigglypuff

Marill

Snubbull

Cottonee

Flabebe (see details below)

Spritzee

Swirlix

Dedenne

Cutiefly

Morelull

With the exception of Flabebe, all of these Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO as of the start of the event.

Flabebe Colors and Regions During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dreams Event

Image via The Pokemon Company

Flabebe with different colored flowers will show up depending upon the region where you’re playing, so while Red Flower, Blue Flower, and Yellow Flower Flabebe are all featured, you’ll only see one of them based on where you’re located. The regions for Flabebe are as follows:

Europe, Middle East, and Africa: Red Flower Flabebe

Red Flower Flabebe Asia-Pacific: Blue Flower Flabebe

Blue Flower Flabebe Americas: Yellow Flower Flabebe

In addition, lucky trainers may see a White Flower Flabebe or Orange Flower Flabebe regardless of their region. Togetic may also make an appearance for lucky trainers, meaning it has a slightly boosted chance that isn’t quite as high as the other featured Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event Bonuses

As we might have expected from an event with a dazzling theme, Stardust is the primary bonus during the Dazzling Dream Event. During the three-day event, trainers will get double Stardust for both catching and hatching Pokemon.

Pokemon Hatching from Eggs During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event

During the Dazzling Dream Event, the following Pokemon will hatch from 7 KM eggs:

Togepi

Spritzee

Swirlix

Cutiefly

All of them can be Shiny, and in addition, Cutiefly has a boosted Shiny chance when hatching from eggs in honor of its debut.

Field Research Research During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event

Image via Niantic

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be a part of the Dazzling Dream event, and they will lead to encounters with the following sparkly Pokemon:

Alolan Vulpix

Spritzee

Swirlix

Cutiefly

Some trainers may also get encounters with these Pokemon while completing Field Research tasks:

Mawile

Carbink*

Except for Carbink, each of these Pokemon has a Shiny form available in Pokemon GO.

Field Research during the Dazzling Dream event will also offer Mega Energy rewards for Mega Gardevoir and Mega Altaria.

Paid Timed Research During the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event

Pokemon GO is also offering an event-exclusive Paid Timed Research for the Dazzling Dream event. The Paid Timed Research will cost $2 USD (or local equivalent). Rewards offered for completing research tasks include:

Two Premium Battle Passes

XP

Stardust

Two Star Pieces

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

The Paid Timed Research expires at the end of the event and must be completed before 8 PM local time on Tuesday, January 16.

New Avatar Items and Collection Challenges for the Pokemon GO Dazzling Dream Event

Image via Niantic

The Dazzling Dream event will also feature special Collection Challenges that offer XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Carbink as rewards.

We’ll also be getting another new avatar item with this event in the form of a cute but kind of creepy Cutiefly Mask. The event will become available during the event and remain for sale in the in-game shop afterward. So if you’ve always wished your avatar looked a bit more like a bug-type Pokemon, now’s your chance!