Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Event Part 1: Dates, Pokemon Debuts, Bonuses, and More

After a teaser post on X yesterday, Pokemon GO has officially announced Part 1 of their 2023 Winter Holiday Event. This event will feature an icy debut and, of course, Pikachu in costume.

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event will give us plenty of gifts to look forward to, including a continuation of the wintery emphasis on ice-type Pokemon in the app. With so many goodies to cover, let’s jump right in to all the details for this December 2023 Pokemon GO event.

Related: Pokemon GO Brings the Nostalgia With Adamant Time Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & More

When is Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1?

Image via Niantic

Part 1 of Pokemon GO’s Winter Holiday event for 2023 will take place from Monday, December 18 at 10 AM local time to Monday, December 25 at 10 AM local time.

Pokemon Debuts During Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1

We’ll see the addition of two ice-type Pokemon making their Pokemon GO debut during the Holiday Part 1 event: Cetoddle and its evolution, Cetitan.

In addition, Pikachu and Raichu will be sporting a new style of holiday attire to celebrate the season for December 2023.

Featured Pokemon in Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1

The following Pokemon will appear more often in the wild during the Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Event:

Pikachu (in holiday attire)

Alolan Sandshrew

Seel

Eevee (in a holiday hat)

Swinub

Stantler (in a holiday outfit)

Spheal (in an adorable holiday scarf)

Galarian Darumaka

Cryogonal

Bergmire

Cetoddle

With the exception of Pokemon GO newcomer Cetoddle, all of these Pokemon have a chance of being Shiny.

“Some trainers” might even see these featured Pokemon, which will appear less often:

Sneasel

Piloswine

Amaura

Sneasel and Amaura can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, but there’s no Shiny Piloswine just yet.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Event Bonuses

Image via Niantic

Throughout the Winter Holiday Part 1 event, trainers in Pokemon Go will get increased XP and Stardust when they open gifts.

Trainers will also get to choose their preferred bonus for the Timed Research, with options between double XP or double Stardust when catching Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research

This event features the Winter Wishes Timed Research, which will give players a choice between two different branches to earn either Double XP or Double Stardust through research tasks and during the event.

Regardless of which branch you choose, you’ll still earn items and encounters with event-featured Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Field Research Encounter Pokemon

Field Research tasks will have a chance to spark encounters with the following featured ice-type and holiday-themed Pokemon:

Pikachu (in holiday outfit)

Alolan Sandshrew

Shellder

Jynx

Lapras

Delibird (with holiday ribbon)

Spheal (in holiday scarf)

Snover

Glaceon (in holiday outfit)

Vanillite *

* Cubchoo (with holiday ribbon)

Crabrawler*

Unless otherwise noted, these Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO but do not have a boosted chance from Field Research.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Paid Research

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokemon GO will offer optional paid timed research, with two ticket tiers available.

Ticket 1 costs $2 USD (or local equivalent) and adds timed research for both Part 1 and Part 2 of the Holiday Event. This ticket will also include an exclusive Psyduck holiday costume debut.

Ticket 2 costs $5 USD (or local equivalent) and gives you various tasks to encounter event-Pokemon, plus 2x candy for catching Pokemon. This ticket also includes the exclusive Psyduck holiday costume debut.

All Raids During Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1

Image via Niantic

The following Pokemon will be featured in One-Star Raids during the Winter Holiday Part 1 event:

Pikachu (in holiday wear)

Alolan Sandshrew

Spheal (in holiday scarf)

Crabrawler

Cetoddle

All of these except Crabrawler and Cetoddle have an increased chance of being Shiny when appearing in raids. Crabrawler and Cetoddle do not yet have Shiny versions in Pokemon GO.

We’ll also see the following Pokemon in Three-Star Raids during the event:

Dewgong

Lapras

Stantler (in its reindeer best)

Glaceon (in holiday wear)

All but Dewgong can be Shiny and have a boosted chance during the event.

Pokemon Hatching from 2 KM Eggs During Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1

Ahem, Eevee in a holiday hat, in eggs! Now that I’ve gotten that personal point of excitement out of the way, let’s take a look at all featured Pokemon who will hatch from 2 KM eggs with an increased chance of being Shiny during the Winter Holiday Part 1 Event.

Eevee (in a holiday hat)

Smoochum

Galarian Darumaka

Amaura

Other Pokemon GO Holiday Part I Bonuses & Details

This event will also feature new avatar items and stickers, including a Delbird Onesie and Cetoddle hat.

Pokestop Showcases will also take place, centered around different Pokemon featured in the event.

Finally, Prime Gaming members will get early access to a festive Holiday Sweater with Scarf avatar item.