Pokemon GO Brings the Nostalgia With Adamant Time Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, & More

The theme of Pokemon GO December 2023 events is revisiting featured Pokemon of the past, and the upcoming Adamant Times Event in Pokemon GO continues the tradition. This event will feature several beloved classic Pokemon from the Kanto region.

If you grew up on Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue like I did, Pokemon from the Kanto region probably hold a special place in your heart. As cute as some of the new critters are, the original 151 Pokemon hold a special place of honor for many of us nostalgic millennials. This month, we’ll be seeing increased spawns of several Pokemon from the Kanto region as part of the upcoming Pokemon GO Adamant Time event. Get ready for this blast from the past as we cover the dates, featured Pokemon, and everything else you need to know to get ready for the next Pokemon GO event.

When is the Pokemon GO Adamant Time Event?

The Pokemon GO Adamant Time event begins on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10 AM and runs through Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

That means we’ve got a full workweek to snag some Pokemon that’ll bring us back to the launch of Pokemon GO back in 2016.

Which Pokemon Are Featured in Pokemon GO Adamant Time?

The upcoming Pokemon GO event features Pokemon who originally appeared in the Kanto region and were popular during the very first Pokemon GO season in 2016. Some of these featured Pokemon are making a return to wild encounters after being off the grid for a while. Those returning Pokemon are:

Vulpix

Ponyta

Krabby

Voltorb

These Pokemon will also have a boosted chance of being Shiny.

In addition to those special returner Pokemon, we’ll see increased wild encounters with some other original favorites, including the starts from Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue.

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Oddish

Koffing

Rhyhorn

Goldeen

Dratini

All of these Pokemon will also have a chance of being Shiny, but those chances will not be boosted during the event.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time Ditto Changeup

During the December 2023 Pokemon GO Adamant Time event, trainers will see Ditto changing it up and disguising itself in different forms. Ditto, including Shiny Ditto, will be more likely to appear transformed as the following Pokemon:

Oddish

Koffing

Rhyhorn

Goldeen

Pokemon GO Adamant Time Raids

Of course, it’s not a Pokemon GO event without featured raids. For Adamant Time, we’ll see the following Pokemon featured in One-Star Raids:

Staryu

Omanyte

Kabuto

Three-Star Raids will also feature some of our favorite Pokemon from the old days, including:

Chansey

Scyther

Snorlax

And yes, all of the Pokemon featured in raids have a chance of being Shiny.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time Field Research

Of course, we’ll also see some on-theme Field Research in this upcoming Pokemon GO event. Throughout the event, trainers will get Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with featured Pokemon from the Kanto region, including:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Vulpix

Abra

Machop

Geodude

Ponyta

Gastly

Krabby

Voltorb

All of these Pokemon featured in Field Research encounters can be Shiny.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time Timed Research

The Timed Research for this Pokemon GO event is also all about catching up, with tasks emphasizing earning XP and leveling up all the way through the end of the year.

Tasks will center on reaching certain trainer levels, such as Level 10, 20, 30, and 40, to earn items and stardust for each milestone. And for those of us sitting pretty at higher levels, don’t worry. We’ll get the rewards for levels we already hit at the start of the event!

Other timed research will focus on adding friends in Pokemon GO and giving trainers XP, Stardust, and Ultra Balls to make new connections in the game.

Other Pokemon GO Adamant Time Bonuses

In addition to all of the blasts from the past, the Adamant Time event will also include some additional bonuses.

Throughout the duration of the event, trainers will get Triple XP for catching Pokemon.

The number of guaranteed Lucky Pokemon that trainers can get through trades will also be increased, with the usual maximum of 15 going up to 25.

Like many other Pokemon GO events in 2023, we’ll also be looking at Pokemon Showcases for those species highlighted in the event. PokeStops will host showcases for Krabby, Vulpix, Ponyta, Voltorb, and Ditto.

And yes, there are event bundles for Adamant Time as well. Check out the Web Store and the in-game shop for Pokemon GO Adamant Time bundles feature lucky eggs, incense, lure modules, and poffins.