Pokemon Go’s Glittering Garden – Dates, Bonuses, & All Encounters

Niantic has announced the Glittering Garden event for Pokemon Go, which is set to launch in August 2023. This event will run alongside the Go Fest in Osaka and London, and it’s a celebration of the woodlands, with Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokemon more likely to appear in parks around the globe.

The Glittering Garden event is centered around Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokemon, with an added chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon. This includes Shiny Petilil, which will be making its Pokemon Go debut during the Glittering Garden event. Here’s what you need to know about all of the Glittering Garden event dates, bonuses, and encounters in Pokemon Go.

When Is Pokemon Go’s Glittering Garden Event?

Image via Niantic

The Pokemon Go Glittering Garden event was announced near the end of July 2023. The Pokemon Go Live website reported that Pokemon Go’s Glittering Garden event will run from Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8 PM.

The Glittering Garden event will feature free Timed Research events, which are focused on exploration and hatching eggs. You will have until August 8, 2023, at 8 PM local time to complete the Timed Research tasks before they expire, so don’t leave them unfinished for too long, or you’ll miss out.

All Pokemon Go Glittering Garden Event Bonuses

The Glittering Garden event for Pokemon Go will feature several bonuses that will be active for the duration. These will be active for every player who logs into the game throughout the Glittering Garden event:

1.5× Candy for hatching Pokemon

Increased chance of earning Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokemon

1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokemon

1/2 walking distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokemon

Every Pokemon Encounter In Pokemon Go’s Glittering Garden Event

There is an increased chance of encountering certain Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokemon during the Glittering Garden event, all of which have a chance of being Shiny, including the first appearance of Shiny Petilil in Pokemon Go.

These are all of the wild Pokemon that will spawn during the Pokemon Go Glittering Garden event:

Bulbasaur

Cacnea

Dedenne

Ferroseed

Hoppip

Jigglypuff

Oddish

Petilil

Seedot

Spritzee

Swirlix

There will also be Eggs with specific Pokemon that can hatch during the event. These are the Pokemon that can hatch from 2 km Eggs during the Glittering Garden event:

Bounsweet

Budew

Cherubi

Larvesta

Petilil

Sewaddle

As the Glittering Garden event is all about the joys of the outside, there will be Pokemon who are likelier to appear in public parks on certain days.

August 5 – Petilil

August 6 – Cacnea

August 7 – Oddish

August 8 – Seedot

All Pokemon Field Research Encounters & Timed Research In Pokemon Go’s Glittering Garden Event

Pokemon Go’s Glittering Garden event will feature free Timed Research tasks, but the details of these are currently unknown, except that they’ll involve exploring and hatching Eggs and they will finish on August 8. There will be Field Research tasks during the event, which will give you a chance to encounter the following Pokemon.