Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee! – How To Start a New Game

You’ve completed the Pokédex, finished the story, and done all that you can to be a true Pokémon Master in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! You have nothing left to do and don’t mind losing all of the Pokémon that you’ve collected over your play session. Now is the perfect time to dive back into Kanto for a new adventure.

To do this, players will need to restart the game. Doing this on a primary Switch account, however, will erase all current data for the game, as only one save file per profile can be attached to a Pokemon Game. Below is everything to know about restarting the game in Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee, and Let’s Go, Pikachu.

How to Prepare for a Restart in Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee

Image via The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak

Before players restart a game, players who have acquired Mew from the Poké Ball Plus should store it in Pokémon Home. There is no way to get a second Mew from the same Poké Ball Plus, so once the save file is deleted, it’s gone for good. This also applies to any other Legendary, Shiny, or special Pokemon a trainer may want to keep, as anything on the game file will be wiped clean.

How to Create a New Nintendo Switch Profile

If deleting the entire save isn’t something a player wants to do, a new profile can also be used to replay Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee & Let’s Go Pikachu. To do this, players will need to create a new profile on their Nintendo Switch, and then enter that profile to play a new save. It is important to note that this profile will be completely separate, and need its own Home connection and Nintendo Online Membership. It will also be a hassle to swap Pokémon from either profile to new games if not using the same account.

How to Delete a Save File in Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee & Pikachu

For those who would rather start fresh, here’s everything you need to do to reset your copy of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!