Pokemon Presents August 2023: When & How To Watch

More Pokemon news is on the way, as a Pokemon Presents has been announced for August 8, 2023. While The Pokemon Company hasn’t revealed any details about what will be revealed during the show, a few likely candidates will be making an appearance, most notably, the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC.

The Pokemon Presents showcases exist outside of the Nintendo Directs, as was a way to announce Pokemon projects on multiple platforms. While there will almost certainly be reveals regarding Nintendo Switch games, there should also be announcements regarding Pokemon games on mobile devices, as many spin-off titles can be played on Android and iOS.

When & Where You Can Watch The August 8 Pokemon Presents

According to an update on the official Pokemon Twitter page, the next Pokemon Presents will take place on August 8 at 6:00 AM PDT/9:00 AM ET/2:00 PM BST. The show will run for around 35 minutes and can be seen on The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel. A link will go up shortly before the event.

The Twitter page didn’t mention the kind of content that will appear during the show, but it’s obvious that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s upcoming DLC will be featured. We will most likely receive a release date for The Teal Mask, as it only has a loose “Fall 2023” window. There will also likely be information about the new Pokemon and the player’s enemies in both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions.

There is a new Detective Pikachu game on the way, so that will likely be featured. At the same time, updates for Pokemon Go, the recently released Pokemon Sleep, and Pokemon Unite should also be mentioned. One announcement that fans are hoping for is the Gen 1 or Gen 2 games arriving on Nintendo Switch Online, but that might be wishful thinking at this point.

The Pokemon Presents events are always exciting, even if you’re not a fan of the Pokemon mobile games, as content for the mainline games is usually featured. The Paldea region is about to be expanded, and the new Pokemon Presents should give fans a better idea of what to expect in the upcoming DLC.