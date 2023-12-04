Pokemon Rumble Cheats Codes & Secrets Hints For Wii
Pokemon Rumble for the Wii is an action-packed dungeon crawler and melee fighter filled with codes to help improve gameplay.
Pokemon Rumble takes dungeon crawlers on a journey as some of their favorite companions, but playing as a Pokemon isn’t always easy, and a few cheats or hints can make the difference between frustration and success.
Released in 2009 for the Wii, Pokemon Rumble could be the original idea for modern-day hits like the battle royale Pokemon Unite. Fans engage in real-time melee combat against enemies, leveling as they play. Below, players will find all the useful cheat codes and secret hunts for Pokemon Rumble.
Special Tickets In Pokemon Rumble
Releasing 5 copies of the same Pokemon at the release kiosk results in a Ticket for a Pokemon from that species’ evolution line. However, by releasing certain combinations of Pokemon, it is possible to obtain Tickets for entirely new Pokemon, including Pokemon that don’t appear in the wild.
- Articuno: Fearow, Jynx, Lapras, and Pidgeot
- Burmy Sand/Trash Cloak: Five Mothims
- Cut Rotom: Leafeon and Rotom
- Darkrai: Cut Rotom, Frost Rotom, Heat Rotom, Spin Rotom, and Wash Rotom
- Dialga: Bastiodon, Dragonite, Garchomp, Lucario, and Magnezone
- Frost Rotom: Glaceon and Rotom
- Gastrodon West Sea: Five Shellos East Seas
- Giratina: Dragonite, Dusknoir, Garchomp, Gengar, and Spiritomb
- Heat Rotom: Flareon and Rotom
- Manaphy: Three Phiones
- Mewtwo: Dialga, Giratina, and Palkia
- Moltres: Charizard, Fearow, Magmar, and Pidgeot
- Palkia: Blastoise, Dragonite, Empoleon, Garchomp, and Gyarados
- Phione: Lapras and Vaporeon
- Shaymin: Arbok, Arcanine, Bastiodon, Charizard, and Kangaskhan
- Shellos West Sea: Five Gastrodon East Seas
- Spin Rotom: Jolteon and Rotom
- Wash Rotom: Rotom and Vaporeon
- Wormadam Sand/Trash Cloak: Five Burmy Grass Cloaks
- Zapdos: Electabuzz, Fearow, Pidgeot, and Raichu
All Passwords in Pokemon Rumble For The Wii
Aikotoba passwords: Enter these passwords in the red box in the stage select area to obtain special Pokemon. It’s the middle option (third from the top if you have a ticket and there are four options selectable). (Japan version)
|8672-1076
|Level 1047 Turtwig
|9580-1423
|Blastoise
|7540-5667
|Cherrim Positive Forme
|0511-0403
|Eevee
|9561-8808
|Mew
|1589-3955
|Venusaur
|7968-4528
|Charizard
|6824-2045
|Squirtle
|5468-6284
|Shaymin (Sky Form)
|5575-2435
|Shiny Bidoof
|7927-6161
|Charmander
|8322-3706
|Giratina (Origin Form)
|9849-3731
|Shiny Rattata
|8109-8384
|Chimchar
EU Pokemon Passwords For Pokemon Rumble
Go to the Recruitment Building in the terminal and enter these passwords for special Pokemon. NOTE: These passwords only work in the EU version of the game.
|6921-0136
|Bulbasaur
|5982-9039
|Charmander
|5631-9548
|Eevee
|3280-5739
|Giratina (Origin Form)
|5221-1368
|Mew
|2424-3624
|Shiny Bidoof
|0215-3612
|Shiny Rattata
|6838-5121
|Sky Forme Shaymin
|1250-2002
|Squirtle
US Pokemon Passwords For Pokemon Rumble
Go to the Recruitment Building in the terminal and type in these passwords to receive special Pokemon. NOTE: These passwords are for the US release only.
All Unlockables in Pokemon Rumble For the Wii
- Advanced mode: Complete the game on the Normal difficulty to unlock the Advanced difficulty.
- EX mode: Complete the game on the Advanced difficulty to unlock EX mode.