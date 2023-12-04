Pokemon Rumble Cheats Codes & Secrets Hints For Wii

Pokemon Rumble takes dungeon crawlers on a journey as some of their favorite companions, but playing as a Pokemon isn’t always easy, and a few cheats or hints can make the difference between frustration and success.

Released in 2009 for the Wii, Pokemon Rumble could be the original idea for modern-day hits like the battle royale Pokemon Unite. Fans engage in real-time melee combat against enemies, leveling as they play. Below, players will find all the useful cheat codes and secret hunts for Pokemon Rumble.

Related: What are Dark-Type Pokemon’s weaknesses?

Special Tickets In Pokemon Rumble

Image via The Pokemon Company

Releasing 5 copies of the same Pokemon at the release kiosk results in a Ticket for a Pokemon from that species’ evolution line. However, by releasing certain combinations of Pokemon, it is possible to obtain Tickets for entirely new Pokemon, including Pokemon that don’t appear in the wild.

Articuno : Fearow, Jynx, Lapras, and Pidgeot

: Fearow, Jynx, Lapras, and Pidgeot Burmy Sand/Trash Cloak : Five Mothims

: Five Mothims Cut Rotom : Leafeon and Rotom

: Leafeon and Rotom Darkrai : Cut Rotom, Frost Rotom, Heat Rotom, Spin Rotom, and Wash Rotom

: Cut Rotom, Frost Rotom, Heat Rotom, Spin Rotom, and Wash Rotom Dialga : Bastiodon, Dragonite, Garchomp, Lucario, and Magnezone

: Bastiodon, Dragonite, Garchomp, Lucario, and Magnezone Frost Rotom : Glaceon and Rotom

: Glaceon and Rotom Gastrodon West Sea : Five Shellos East Seas

: Five Shellos East Seas Giratina : Dragonite, Dusknoir, Garchomp, Gengar, and Spiritomb

: Dragonite, Dusknoir, Garchomp, Gengar, and Spiritomb Heat Rotom : Flareon and Rotom

: Flareon and Rotom Manaphy : Three Phiones

: Three Phiones Mewtwo : Dialga, Giratina, and Palkia

: Dialga, Giratina, and Palkia Moltres : Charizard, Fearow, Magmar, and Pidgeot

: Charizard, Fearow, Magmar, and Pidgeot Palkia : Blastoise, Dragonite, Empoleon, Garchomp, and Gyarados

: Blastoise, Dragonite, Empoleon, Garchomp, and Gyarados Phione : Lapras and Vaporeon

: Lapras and Vaporeon Shaymin : Arbok, Arcanine, Bastiodon, Charizard, and Kangaskhan

: Arbok, Arcanine, Bastiodon, Charizard, and Kangaskhan Shellos West Sea: Five Gastrodon East Seas

West Sea: Five Gastrodon East Seas Spin Rotom : Jolteon and Rotom

: Jolteon and Rotom Wash Rotom : Rotom and Vaporeon

: Rotom and Vaporeon Wormadam Sand/Trash Cloak : Five Burmy Grass Cloaks

: Five Burmy Grass Cloaks Zapdos: Electabuzz, Fearow, Pidgeot, and Raichu

All Passwords in Pokemon Rumble For The Wii

Aikotoba passwords: Enter these passwords in the red box in the stage select area to obtain special Pokemon. It’s the middle option (third from the top if you have a ticket and there are four options selectable). (Japan version)

8672-1076 Level 1047 Turtwig 9580-1423 Blastoise 7540-5667 Cherrim Positive Forme 0511-0403 Eevee 9561-8808 Mew 1589-3955 Venusaur 7968-4528 Charizard 6824-2045 Squirtle 5468-6284 Shaymin (Sky Form) 5575-2435 Shiny Bidoof 7927-6161 Charmander 8322-3706 Giratina (Origin Form) 9849-3731 Shiny Rattata 8109-8384 Chimchar

EU Pokemon Passwords For Pokemon Rumble

Go to the Recruitment Building in the terminal and enter these passwords for special Pokemon. NOTE: These passwords only work in the EU version of the game.

6921-0136 Bulbasaur 5982-9039 Charmander 5631-9548 Eevee 3280-5739 Giratina (Origin Form) 5221-1368 Mew 2424-3624 Shiny Bidoof 0215-3612 Shiny Rattata 6838-5121 Sky Forme Shaymin 1250-2002 Squirtle

US Pokemon Passwords For Pokemon Rumble

Go to the Recruitment Building in the terminal and type in these passwords to receive special Pokemon. NOTE: These passwords are for the US release only.

8672-1076 Level 1047 Turtwig 9580-1423 Blastoise 7540-5667 Cherrim Positive Forme 0511-0403 Eevee 9561-8808 Mew 1589-3955 Venusaur 7968-4528 Charizard 6824-2045 Squirtle 5468-6284 Shaymin (Sky Form) 5575-2435 Shiny Bidoof 7927-6161 Charmander 8322-3706 Giratina (Origin Form) 9849-3731 Shiny Rattata 8109-8384 Chimchar

All Unlockables in Pokemon Rumble For the Wii