Pokemon Rumble Cheats Codes & Secrets Hints For Wii

Pokemon Rumble for the Wii is an action-packed dungeon crawler and melee fighter filled with codes to help improve gameplay.

Pokemon Rumble Codes Passwords

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Rumble takes dungeon crawlers on a journey as some of their favorite companions, but playing as a Pokemon isn’t always easy, and a few cheats or hints can make the difference between frustration and success.

Released in 2009 for the Wii, Pokemon Rumble could be the original idea for modern-day hits like the battle royale Pokemon Unite. Fans engage in real-time melee combat against enemies, leveling as they play. Below, players will find all the useful cheat codes and secret hunts for Pokemon Rumble.

Special Tickets In Pokemon Rumble

Pokemon Rumble Secret Tickets
Image via The Pokemon Company

Releasing 5 copies of the same Pokemon at the release kiosk results in a Ticket for a Pokemon from that species’ evolution line. However, by releasing certain combinations of Pokemon, it is possible to obtain Tickets for entirely new Pokemon, including Pokemon that don’t appear in the wild.

  • Articuno: Fearow, Jynx, Lapras, and Pidgeot
  • Burmy Sand/Trash Cloak: Five Mothims
  • Cut Rotom: Leafeon and Rotom
  • Darkrai: Cut Rotom, Frost Rotom, Heat Rotom, Spin Rotom, and Wash Rotom
  • Dialga: Bastiodon, Dragonite, Garchomp, Lucario, and Magnezone
  • Frost Rotom: Glaceon and Rotom
  • Gastrodon West Sea: Five Shellos East Seas
  • Giratina: Dragonite, Dusknoir, Garchomp, Gengar, and Spiritomb
  • Heat Rotom: Flareon and Rotom
  • Manaphy: Three Phiones
  • Mewtwo: Dialga, Giratina, and Palkia
  • Moltres: Charizard, Fearow, Magmar, and Pidgeot
  • Palkia: Blastoise, Dragonite, Empoleon, Garchomp, and Gyarados
  • Phione: Lapras and Vaporeon
  • Shaymin: Arbok, Arcanine, Bastiodon, Charizard, and Kangaskhan
  • Shellos West Sea: Five Gastrodon East Seas
  • Spin Rotom: Jolteon and Rotom
  • Wash Rotom: Rotom and Vaporeon
  • Wormadam Sand/Trash Cloak: Five Burmy Grass Cloaks
  • Zapdos: Electabuzz, Fearow, Pidgeot, and Raichu

All Passwords in Pokemon Rumble For The Wii

Aikotoba passwords: Enter these passwords in the red box in the stage select area to obtain special Pokemon. It’s the middle option (third from the top if you have a ticket and there are four options selectable). (Japan version)

8672-1076Level 1047 Turtwig
9580-1423Blastoise
7540-5667Cherrim Positive Forme
0511-0403Eevee
9561-8808Mew
1589-3955Venusaur
7968-4528Charizard
6824-2045Squirtle
5468-6284Shaymin (Sky Form)
5575-2435Shiny Bidoof
7927-6161Charmander
8322-3706Giratina (Origin Form)
9849-3731Shiny Rattata
8109-8384Chimchar

EU Pokemon Passwords For Pokemon Rumble

Go to the Recruitment Building in the terminal and enter these passwords for special Pokemon. NOTE: These passwords only work in the EU version of the game.

6921-0136Bulbasaur
5982-9039Charmander
5631-9548Eevee
3280-5739Giratina (Origin Form)
5221-1368Mew
2424-3624Shiny Bidoof
0215-3612Shiny Rattata
6838-5121Sky Forme Shaymin
1250-2002Squirtle

US Pokemon Passwords For Pokemon Rumble

Go to the Recruitment Building in the terminal and type in these passwords to receive special Pokemon. NOTE: These passwords are for the US release only.

All Unlockables in Pokemon Rumble For the Wii

  • Advanced mode: Complete the game on the Normal difficulty to unlock the Advanced difficulty.
  • EX mode: Complete the game on the Advanced difficulty to unlock EX mode.

