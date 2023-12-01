All Pokemon Evolved by Evolution Stones

Many Pokemon have the opportunity to evolve into a stronger form, giving them a new appearance and beneficial stats. Traditionally, many Pokemon evolve through gaining experience, but some require items, like Evolution Stones, that cause an evolution.

An Evolution Stone is a distinct item you can give a Pokemon to have them evolve into a specific transformation, and there are several that undergo this. Keeping track of every Pokemon that requires an Evolution Stone can be challenging, especially given the number of games Pokemon has released. Thankfully, they follow these mechanics through many future games, making it easy to remember them. Here’s what you need to know about every Pokemon that evolves using an Evolution Stone.

Every Pokemon That Uses Evolution Stones to Evolve

There are 10 unique Evolution Stones that you can find throughout the Pokemon series. When you give a stone to a particular Pokemon, it evolves into that specific transformation.

You can sometimes do this at any time, but you may need to meet certain requirements. For example, Kirlia can only evolve into Gallade when it receives a Dawn Stone and if it’s a male. Only a few Pokemon have additional requirements, but I’ll make sure to point that out each time.

Here’s our full list of every Evolution Stone that you can find in every mainline entry Pokemon game, and the Pokemon that uses the stone to evolve.

Dawn Stone

The Dawn Stone is a bright blue evolution stone that you can find in the Pokemon games. It was first introduced in the Sinnoh region from the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. Only two Pokemon have ever had the chance to use this item, but one of them is a community favorite: Gallade. Both Pokemon that can use a Dawn Stone do need to be a specific gender.

You can evolve a male Kirlia into a Gallade

You can evolve a female Snorunt into a Froslass

Dusk Stone

The Dusk Stone is another evolution stone introduced to the Pokemon series in the Sinnoh region, from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Unlike the Dawn Stone, the Dusk Stone does not have any additional requirements when a Pokemon wants to use it and has been used on Pokemon that did not originally appear in the Sinnoh region.

You can evolve a Doublade into an Aegislash

You can evolve a Lampent into a Chandelure

You can evolve a Misdreavus into a Mismagius

You can evolve a Murkrow into a Honchkrow

Fire Stone

The Fire Stone, one of the original evolution stones to the Pokemon series, made its first appearance in the Kanto region for Pokemon Red and Blue. Several Pokemon from this generation used a Fire Stone, and it’s only been used by future evolutions a handful of times.

You can evolve Capsakid into Scovillain

You can evolve Eevee into a Flareon

You can evolve Growlithe into an Arcanine

You can evolve a Hisuian Growlithe into a Hisuian Arcanine

You can evolve Pansear into a Simisear

You can evolve Vulpix into a Ninetales

Ice Stone

One of the much later evolution stones is the Ice Stone. It appeared in the Alolan region, in Pokemon Sun and Moon. It’s fitting that such a tropical location produced the existence of an icey stone, especially given the many Alolan Pokemon that began to appear in this region, such as the Alolan variations of Ninetales and Sandslash.

You can evolve an Alolan Snadshrew into an Alolan Sandslash

You can evolve an Alolan Vulpix into an Alolan Ninetales

You can evolve Crabrawler into a Galarian Darmanitan

You can evolve Cetoddle into a Cetitan

You can evolve an Eevee into a Glaceon

You can evolve Galarian Darumaka

Leaf Stone

Like the Fire Stone, the Leaf Stone was one of the first evolution stones you can find in the Pokemon series. It also made its first appearance in the Kanto region for Pokemon Red and Blue, but it’s been used by several Pokemon outside of the first generation. Multiple regions have had Pokemon using a Leaf Stone to evolve, such as Nuzleaf into Shiftry.

You can evolve Eevee into Leafeon

You can evolve Exeggcute into an Exeggutor

You can evolve Gloom into Vileplume

You can evolve Hiasuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode

You can evolve Nuzleaf into a Shiftry

You can evolve Pansage into Simisage

You can evolve Weepinbell into Victreebel

Moon Stone

The Moon Stone is a unique item that also began to appear in the Kanto region for Pokemon Red and Blue. It only evolved a handful of Pokemon that initially appeared in Mt. Moon but has expanded to only a handful of other Pokemon through the series, typically leaning towards Fairy-types.

You can evolve Clefairy into Clefable

You can evolve Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff

You can evolve Munna into Musharna

You can evolve Nidorana into Nidoqueen

You can evolve Nidorino into Nidoking

You can evolve Skitty into Delcatty

Shiny Stone

The Shiny Stone first appeared in the Sinnoh region for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Only a handful of Pokemon can use a Shiny Stone to evolve, making it one of the rarer choices to use if you’d like to get a Pokemon to reach its final form through the series. Despite it rarely being used, it can easily be called one of the prettiest.

You can evolve Floette into Florges

You can evolve Minccino into Cinccino

You can evolve Roselia into Roserade

You can evolve Togetic into Togekiss

Sun Stone

In Pokemon Gold and Silver, we traveled to the Johto region and discovered the Sun Stone. It’s a bright stone, similar to the Fire Stone, that appeared to capture the rays of the sun inside it. Several Grass-type Pokemon use it to evolve and become stronger.

You can evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott

You can evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk

You can evolve Gloom into Bellossom

You can evolve Petilili into Lilligant

You can evolve Sunkern into Sunflora

Thunder Stone

The Thunder Stone is another classic from the Kanto region, first featured in Pokemon Red and Blue. Several Pokemon throughout the series have used this stone to evolve, even though so few Pokemon from the Kanto region originally used it.

You can evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt

You can evolve Eevee into Jolteon

You can evolve Eelektrik into Eelektross

You can evolve Magneton into Magnezone

You can evolve Pikachu into Raichu or an Alolan Raichu

You can evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt

Water Stone

The final evolution stone in our list is the Water Stone, and it’s another original from the Kanto region in Pokemon Red and Blue. Several Pokemon in the Kanto region used this stone, and it’s seldom been used throughout the series, an opposite effect from the Thunder Stone.