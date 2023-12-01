All Pokemon Evolved by Evolution Stones
Multiple Pokemon have used evolution stones to evolve, and this guide shares with you each Pokemon and the stone they use.
Many Pokemon have the opportunity to evolve into a stronger form, giving them a new appearance and beneficial stats. Traditionally, many Pokemon evolve through gaining experience, but some require items, like Evolution Stones, that cause an evolution.
An Evolution Stone is a distinct item you can give a Pokemon to have them evolve into a specific transformation, and there are several that undergo this. Keeping track of every Pokemon that requires an Evolution Stone can be challenging, especially given the number of games Pokemon has released. Thankfully, they follow these mechanics through many future games, making it easy to remember them. Here’s what you need to know about every Pokemon that evolves using an Evolution Stone.
Every Pokemon That Uses Evolution Stones to Evolve
There are 10 unique Evolution Stones that you can find throughout the Pokemon series. When you give a stone to a particular Pokemon, it evolves into that specific transformation.
You can sometimes do this at any time, but you may need to meet certain requirements. For example, Kirlia can only evolve into Gallade when it receives a Dawn Stone and if it’s a male. Only a few Pokemon have additional requirements, but I’ll make sure to point that out each time.
Here’s our full list of every Evolution Stone that you can find in every mainline entry Pokemon game, and the Pokemon that uses the stone to evolve.
Dawn Stone
The Dawn Stone is a bright blue evolution stone that you can find in the Pokemon games. It was first introduced in the Sinnoh region from the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. Only two Pokemon have ever had the chance to use this item, but one of them is a community favorite: Gallade. Both Pokemon that can use a Dawn Stone do need to be a specific gender.
- You can evolve a male Kirlia into a Gallade
- You can evolve a female Snorunt into a Froslass
Dusk Stone
The Dusk Stone is another evolution stone introduced to the Pokemon series in the Sinnoh region, from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Unlike the Dawn Stone, the Dusk Stone does not have any additional requirements when a Pokemon wants to use it and has been used on Pokemon that did not originally appear in the Sinnoh region.
- You can evolve a Doublade into an Aegislash
- You can evolve a Lampent into a Chandelure
- You can evolve a Misdreavus into a Mismagius
- You can evolve a Murkrow into a Honchkrow
Fire Stone
The Fire Stone, one of the original evolution stones to the Pokemon series, made its first appearance in the Kanto region for Pokemon Red and Blue. Several Pokemon from this generation used a Fire Stone, and it’s only been used by future evolutions a handful of times.
- You can evolve Capsakid into Scovillain
- You can evolve Eevee into a Flareon
- You can evolve Growlithe into an Arcanine
- You can evolve a Hisuian Growlithe into a Hisuian Arcanine
- You can evolve Pansear into a Simisear
- You can evolve Vulpix into a Ninetales
Ice Stone
One of the much later evolution stones is the Ice Stone. It appeared in the Alolan region, in Pokemon Sun and Moon. It’s fitting that such a tropical location produced the existence of an icey stone, especially given the many Alolan Pokemon that began to appear in this region, such as the Alolan variations of Ninetales and Sandslash.
- You can evolve an Alolan Snadshrew into an Alolan Sandslash
- You can evolve an Alolan Vulpix into an Alolan Ninetales
- You can evolve Crabrawler into a Galarian Darmanitan
- You can evolve Cetoddle into a Cetitan
- You can evolve an Eevee into a Glaceon
- You can evolve Galarian Darumaka
Leaf Stone
Like the Fire Stone, the Leaf Stone was one of the first evolution stones you can find in the Pokemon series. It also made its first appearance in the Kanto region for Pokemon Red and Blue, but it’s been used by several Pokemon outside of the first generation. Multiple regions have had Pokemon using a Leaf Stone to evolve, such as Nuzleaf into Shiftry.
- You can evolve Eevee into Leafeon
- You can evolve Exeggcute into an Exeggutor
- You can evolve Gloom into Vileplume
- You can evolve Hiasuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode
- You can evolve Nuzleaf into a Shiftry
- You can evolve Pansage into Simisage
- You can evolve Weepinbell into Victreebel
Moon Stone
The Moon Stone is a unique item that also began to appear in the Kanto region for Pokemon Red and Blue. It only evolved a handful of Pokemon that initially appeared in Mt. Moon but has expanded to only a handful of other Pokemon through the series, typically leaning towards Fairy-types.
- You can evolve Clefairy into Clefable
- You can evolve Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff
- You can evolve Munna into Musharna
- You can evolve Nidorana into Nidoqueen
- You can evolve Nidorino into Nidoking
- You can evolve Skitty into Delcatty
Shiny Stone
The Shiny Stone first appeared in the Sinnoh region for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Only a handful of Pokemon can use a Shiny Stone to evolve, making it one of the rarer choices to use if you’d like to get a Pokemon to reach its final form through the series. Despite it rarely being used, it can easily be called one of the prettiest.
- You can evolve Floette into Florges
- You can evolve Minccino into Cinccino
- You can evolve Roselia into Roserade
- You can evolve Togetic into Togekiss
Sun Stone
In Pokemon Gold and Silver, we traveled to the Johto region and discovered the Sun Stone. It’s a bright stone, similar to the Fire Stone, that appeared to capture the rays of the sun inside it. Several Grass-type Pokemon use it to evolve and become stronger.
- You can evolve Cottonee into Whimsicott
- You can evolve Helioptile into Heliolisk
- You can evolve Gloom into Bellossom
- You can evolve Petilili into Lilligant
- You can evolve Sunkern into Sunflora
Thunder Stone
The Thunder Stone is another classic from the Kanto region, first featured in Pokemon Red and Blue. Several Pokemon throughout the series have used this stone to evolve, even though so few Pokemon from the Kanto region originally used it.
- You can evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt
- You can evolve Eevee into Jolteon
- You can evolve Eelektrik into Eelektross
- You can evolve Magneton into Magnezone
- You can evolve Pikachu into Raichu or an Alolan Raichu
- You can evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt
Water Stone
The final evolution stone in our list is the Water Stone, and it’s another original from the Kanto region in Pokemon Red and Blue. Several Pokemon in the Kanto region used this stone, and it’s seldom been used throughout the series, an opposite effect from the Thunder Stone.
- You can evolve Eevee into Vaporeon
- You can evolve Lombre into Ludicolo
- You can evolve Panpour into Simipour
- You can evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath
- You can evolve Staryu into Starmie
- You can evolve Shellder into Cloyster