Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How To Get Free Shiny Arcanine

Pokemon players can expect to get a free Shiny Arcanine for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet later this month! Shiny Pokemon are hard to come by, as every die-hard fan knows, and sometimes it takes a very long time before a player gets their first Shiny. However, starting June 30, it will be easier than ever to get a Shiny Arcanine. Here is how to get a free shiny Pokemon.

Scarlet & Violet Shiny Arcanine Code And How To Use It

Image via The Pokemon Company

Shiny Pokemon are hard to come by, having a base odds of 1/4096 of appearing in the wild in more recent Pokemon games. However, players will be able to redeem a code to get a free Shiny Arcanine starting on June 30.

The fire dog Pokemon was used to win the Europe International Championship by Paul Chua, so in celebration, The Pokemon Company is giving players their very own Shiny Arcanine based on the winning pup.

The code will be available during the North America Championship International Livestream which takes place between June 30, 2023, and July 3, 2023. This guide will be updated once the codes become available. All the codes must be redeemed by 8 pm ET on July 3.

How To Redeem A Code

It is easy to redeem a code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by just following the steps below.

Open the PokePortal from the menu that pops up when pressing X

Scroll down and select Mystery Gift

Once on the Mystery Gift screen, scroll down to “Get with Code/Password.” This will be the screen players use to redeem codes.

That is everything to know about getting the Shiny Arcanine Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.