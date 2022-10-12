Who is Iono’s partner Pokémon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Theories and potential leaks

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet arriving on Nintendo Switch on November 18, we’re continuing to learn about new Gym Leaders and their lineups. Iono is the Electric-type Gym Leader, and the influencer is being coy about who her partner Pokémon actually is.

Who is Gym Leader Iono’s partner Pokémon?

The video titled “Guess Iono’s Partner Pokémon” is pretty self-explanatory: Iono wants people to guess who her signature ‘mon is. She does provide a few hints, saying that it’s “squishy” and “sluggish” and “has two bumps on its noggin’ that people always mistake for eyes.” Given who Iono is as a Gym Leader, it is an Electric type, of course. Here are a few theories about what it could be — watch out for the last category if you don’t want any potential spoilers.

Existing Pokémon

Finding a pre-existing Pokémon that meets that description is tough. Angler fish Chinchou is close, but its eyes do actually seem to be, well, eyes. Another possibility is Voltorb or Electrode, but the eye thing throws that off again, and no one would really call them “squishy.” One of the most out-of-left-field Pokémon that meets part of the description is Sword and Shield Legendary Regieleki, but Gym Leaders don’t use Pokémon of that magnitude, much less the fastest one in the entire series.

New Pokémon

This is the much more likely case since no current Pokémon are the obvious answer. We’ve seen plenty of new ‘mons already revealed for Scarlet and Violet, including regional variants like Paldean Wooper. In fact, Iono’s debut also prompted the question of whether there is a Paldean Magnemite too. That’s not fully answered at this time, but Magnemites aren’t exactly “squishy” anyway. One likely candidate is an evolution of Pawmi, who is positioned as Generation 9’s alternate Pikachu. The little orange rodent seems to match up with some of Iono’s hints.

Leaked Pokémon

On top of that, there’s a leaked evolution of Pawmi out there, and an upgraded form would be a good way for Iono to cap off her gym battle. Similarly, a new evolution of Dunsparce was part of the Scarlet and Violent leaks. Of all possible Pokémon, whether confirmed or leaked, that actually seems to be the most likely candidate based on its design.