Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet officially launches on November 18 on Nintendo Switch, offering a suite of changes to the Pokémon formula following the shift that came with Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Most notably, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduces four-player co-op to the series for the first time. This comes in addition to the expected competitive multiplayer options, which were scaled back in the spin-off that released earlier this year.

With so much to dig into, you’re probably thinking about pre-ordering ahead of launch. Our guide below details Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s various editions, including any and all pre-order bonuses.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Standard Edition

As with any other game, players can opt to purchase the standard edition of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet physically from the typical retailers such as GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and the official Pokémon Center website. Alternatively, the digital version of this standard edition can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Double Pack

Consumers that don’t want to have to make the decision between Pokémon Scarlet or Violet can get the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack. Just as it sounds, the Double Pack bundles both versions of the game together. This can be purchased digitally from the eShop or physically through the Pokémon Center website.

However, unlike many other bundles, this Double Pack is not offered at a discounted price. Fans opting for this package are purchasing both versions of the game at full price.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses

Any players that purchase the game early get access to a special Pikachu, which can be claimed until February 28. This variant falls under the flying tera type, capable of using the Fly ability. This special Pikachu cannot be obtained during regular gameplay, meaning you have until February to nab it.