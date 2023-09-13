Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Bloodmoon Ursaluna Explained

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is the newest Eldrich horror to come out of the Pokemon franchise, and its appearance is rather mysterious. Does this Pokemon actually exist, or is it another myth like Mew hiding under the Vermillion City truck?

We can confirm that Bloodmoon Ursaluna is real, and it’s not very difficult to track down either. For a horrifying creature that has eluded a Pokemon-hunting prodigy, he’s actually pretty easy to find, battle, and catch. But is Bloodmoon Ursaluna any good? Can you Shiny Hunt it? Is it a Legendary or a Mythic? We seek to answer all these questions and more!

Where To Find Bloodmoon Ursaluna

We have a full guide on how you can encounter Bloodmoon Ursaluna that you should definitely check out. But the quick and dirty of it is you need to talk to Perrin in Mossui Town. She’s chilling just before the Apple Fields on the west side of the town.

She will ask you to register 150 Pokemon from the Kitakami Dex to prove yourself as a surveyor, and then you’ll have to make your way to the Timeless Woods. Here, Perrin will ask you to take photos of 10 Pokemon during a minigame-type sequence. After that’s done, she will lead you to Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Is There More Than One Bloodmoon Ursaluna?

No, there is only one Bloodmoon Ursaluna that you can find in the Teal Mask DLC. This ties into the game’s lore, where this specific Ursaluna traveled across the sea to Kitakami from ancient Hisui.

After you catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna, you won’t have a chance to encounter another on that same save file.

Is Bloodmoon Ursaluna Shiny Locked?

Yes, Bloodmoon Ursaluna is shiny-locked. You cannot get a legitimate Shiny Bloodmoon Ursaluna in the Pokemon SV Teal Mask DLC.

There are several static encounters in the Teal Mask DLC, such as Ogerpon, the Mythic trio, and Bloodmoon Ursaluna, all of which are Shiny locked.

Is Bloodmoon Ursaluna A Legendary or Mythic Pokemon?

It’s actually neither. Bloodmoon Ursaluna is just a special variant of Ursaluna, similar to Ash Greninja or Spiky-eared Pichu. Their status as a normal Pokemon doesn’t change simply because they have a new form.

That said, Bloodmoon Ursaluna is “rare,” seeing as you can only obtain one per playthrough.

Can You Catch More Than One Bloodmoon Ursaluna?

Screenshot by Gamepur

No, you can only catch one Bloodmoon Ursaluna per save file in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. This is not like Spiritomb in Legends Arceus, where more will spawn after completing its quest line.

In order to get more than one Bloodmoon Ursaluna, you will need to trade with someone or start a new save file with an alternate Switch profile.

Is It Hard To Catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna?

Catching Bloodmoon Ursaluna is actually a scripted catch, like catching Eternatus in Sword & Shield. All you have to do is defeat Bloodmoon Ursaluna in battle, and then you can choose whatever ball you want to catch the Pokemon with 100% certainty it will succeed.

Is Bloodmoon Ursaluna Good For Competitive?

It’s a bit early to say, but Bloodmoon Ursaluna has a few things going for it in the way of PvP and PvE. This includes an incredibly powerful signature move and a bonker new Ability.

Mind’s Eye is Bloodmoon Ursaluna’s wild new ability that has a dual effect. It allows the user to ignore any accuracy-lowering moves while also ignoring any evasiveness changes of the opponent. It also allows the user to hit Ghost-type Pokemon with Normal- and Fighting-type moves.

Its signature move, Blood Moon, is a 140-power Normal-type move with 100 accuracy. It can’t be used twice in a row, and its normal typing stops it from being Super Effective, but it still packs a punch!

Can You Evolve Ursaring Into Bloodmoon Ursaluna?

No, you cannot evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna’s Bloodmoon form. Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a unique variant of Ursaluna that is a product of its time spent away from Hisui. You won’t find more than one of these in the wild, and you most certainly can’t rush the transformation process.