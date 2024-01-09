Will There Be More DLC After The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue?

In another upcoming update, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is adding a third addition to its post-game experience with an epilogue announcement. What exactly does this epilogue have in store for its players?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet recently released their second DLC Indigo Disk less than a month ago, seemingly to give the game a final ending. However, an epilogue has been officially announced in a recent trailer, offering one more adventure in Scarlet & Violet. The trailer is a short video that doesn’t seem to give much information, but it does give enough to give a hint of what’s to come.

Will Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Get More DLC in 2024?

At this time there is no further confirmed DLC for Scarlet & Violet. Because the next piece of content is labeled an epilogue, that indicates that adventures in Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry academy are coming to a close.

This also keeps in line with the DLC releases of Sword & Shield, which were also done in two parts, though the epilogue, the Galarian Star Tournament, was tired to The Crown Tundra release, and not added as an additional update at a later time.

What to Expect in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue

Image via Nintendo

The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue will be released on January 11, 2024. The trailer shows the original gang from the main game is back and goes with the player character to Kitakami Village for some more classic Pokémon shenanigans. The trailer warns players that two objectives must be completed to play the epilogue.

Complete a certain post-game event in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Complete the main stories of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk

I do think it is interesting that the developers did not go into detail as to what the “certain post-game event” is that needs to be completed. At this point in time, I would suggest that all post-game events, both apparent and hidden, are completed in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – just in case.