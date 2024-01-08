Do You Have to Finish the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC to Get to The Epilogue?

Players have experienced a variety of challenges while playing through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and an upcoming update is set to release one more – the epilogue to the main story. However, players will need to wrap major plot points to access the new content.

You’ll want to make sure you’re caught in various parts of the main story in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to see this ending. We’re hoping that the proper end of this story should give us an idea of what to expect for the future of Pokemon games. Before you check it out, do you need to finish the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC to reach the epilogue and watch it?

How to Unlock Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue

We can confirm that you will need to finish the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC stories if you want to check out the main story epilogue. This also means you need to purchase The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk to make sure you have them alongside the base game.

Knowing if you’ve completed the main story is much easier if you already have access to The Indigo Disk and you can explore Blueberry Academy. All Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are required to have completed The Teal Mask before heading to this area, but reaching the end of The Indigo Disk is another requirement, and you have to battle your way through the main story.

However, if you can start hunting down the Legendary Pokemon that begin appearing on Paldea, this means you’ve already wrapped up The Indigo Disk, as well, and you should be ready to tackle the upcoming epilogue. You might already be working on trying to complete the Blueberry PokeDex to catch every new Pokemon that appears in this DLC.

What will be in store for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s epilogue is a mystery. Many players believe it will feature the previously mentioned mythical Pokemon that was originally thought to be a part of The Indigo Disk. Here’s hoping this is where we can catch this elusive Mythical Pokemon, especially since the epilogue will take place in Kitakami, the location introduced for The Teal Mask DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s epilogue releases on January 11, 2023, at 9 AM EST, worldwide. It comes out as an update for every player who has reached the end of the main story, along with the stories for both DLCs.