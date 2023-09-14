Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find & Evolve Charjabug in The Teal Mask

Charjabug is returning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in The Teal Mask DLC. You’ll have a chance to encounter this Pokemon, and it’s starting form, Grubbin, in the wild. It can appear throughout the new region of Kitakami, and you can add it to your Pokedex.

After you find Charjabug, the next step is to reach its final evolution, Vikavolt. It’s a special evolution that does require a few more added steps to it. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and evolve Charjabug in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask.

Where To Find Charjabug in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple locations you can explore on Kitakami to track down Charjabug. If you’d rather grab its starter form, Grubbin, you can find it in the same locations, exploring the Timeless Woods, Kitakami Wilds, Wistful Fields, or Fellhorn Gorge. Both of these Pokemon frequently spawn in these areas of The Teal Mask, making them easy to find and catch.

These are Bug-type Pokemon, so you want to be careful with them. It never hurts to use Bug or Grass-type moves against them to do the least amount of damage when trying to catch them in a Poke Ball. However, I was able to catch a Grubbin using a Great Ball, without having to hit it, when it was level 60. The Teal Mask region does scale to your level if you’ve completed the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet base story, so it’s a good idea to prepare for that.

How to Evolve Charjabug Into Vikavolt in The Teal Mask

After you have a Charjabug in your party, it’s time to evolve it into a Vikavolt. The only way you can evolve it is by giving it a Thunder Stones. You might be able to find these while exploring Kitakami in your Teal Mask playthrough, or you can pop on over to the stores in Paldea in your base Pokemon Scarlet & Violet game to purchase them from a store. The choice is yours, but after you give it to Charjabug, it’ll transform into Vikavolt, crossing off another entry to your Pokedex.